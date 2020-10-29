 

Meet the Santa Clarita Residents Who Serve! Local residents win Military Photo Contest

by | Oct 28, 2020 | Community

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Clarita Magazine would like to pay tribute to our community’s service members. Please join us in thanking these wonderful families!

Meet LCPL Romeo
Submitted by Bry Romeo
This is my brother Lance Corporal Dominick Romeo, in the United States Marine Corps. He is a hard-working young man who joined the USMC straight out of high school in 2019, he loves his hometown and strives to make everyone proud here each day.

Schonely Family
Ian Schonely Army Veteran served 4 years and was part of the 173rd Airborne in Vicenza Italy.  Jack Schonely is a retired police officer of 32 years ending his career as a helicopter pilot for LAPD Air Support.

