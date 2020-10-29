Ruby Jubilee Holiday Home Tour 2020

We are ringing in the Holidays with the 40th Annual Holiday Home Tour! This year’s tour will be virtual so you can view our homes from the comfort of yours! As always, all proceeds from Holiday Home Tour benefit the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Celebrate this SCV holiday tradition with us and your family, or with a few close friends (socially distanced of course!)

Thanks to the support of our generous “Tour Sponsor” Southern California Real Estate Management, Inc www.screm.com/ owned by Todd & Steffanie Stelnick, this year’s general event will be held Saturday, December 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, December 4.

The Tour features an in-depth look at two beautifully decorated Santa Clarita Valley homes. Local designer Polly Behmlander is presenting a “Modern Winter Wonderland” with a color palate using metallics, blues, soft whites and frosted greens. Decorator Debbie Porter is presenting “The Heart of the Home” with warm traditional colors of reds and golds. We appreciate our wonderful homeowners opening their homes to our community and supporting Henry Mayo. And we thank Holly Hanlin Real Estate estatehomesbyholly.com for being a “Home Sponsor.”

Tickets will be available November 1st on the hospital foundation website: www.henrymayogiving.com. The Gala will premiere on Friday December 4th with a gourmet meal from Salt Creek Grille, a special preview of the 2 homes, exclusive video content, and access to a premium raffle drawing. Gala tickets are $100. Home Tour will be held on Saturday, December 5th and will include the virtual tour of the 2 homes. Saturday tickets are $25. Also, additional event sponsorships are available by contacting the Foundation office 661.200.1200.

“We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated support group who work tirelessly to raise funds for our Center for Women and Newborns, and who do it with such style! The Home Tour Preview Gala and Tour is the perfect event to kick off the holidays in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “While we can’t do it in person this year, the Home Tour volunteers have found a creative and engaging way to showcase two fabulous homes and keep the tradition alive!”

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised over $1,000,000 for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity to be inspired and filled with holiday home spirit! For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.henrymayogiving.com or call 661-200-1200.