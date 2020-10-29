SRD Straightening Reins Hosts Holiday At The Ranch Drive Through Experience

This year marks our second year of Holiday at the Ranch, we are so excited to provide you with another year of good family FUN on December 12, 2020. We have changed the normal program to ensure your safety and the safety of our volunteers by doing a contact-less drive-thru experience with a zoom party for you to enjoy in your home. We have enlisted a lot of help from some amazing individuals who made sure to come up with interesting ideas. Each family can purchase one or more boxes that will include fun activities for you to do while watching the zoom party. Each box will include:

Sugar Cookies and Icing- decorate special cookies for Santa

Ornaments, markers and glitter glue- have fun with the kids as you decorate your own ornament to put on the tree.

Coloring pages- color your night away with holiday themed pages

While you are coloring, decorating and just having a great time, we will be hosting a zoom party with a special guest appearance from Malia Brauer who was a finalist on Master Chef Junior, she will walk you through her process on decorating cookies. We will also have a special message from Santa himself so be sure to be good and do not end up on the naughty list.

Tickets are on sale now! Each ticket gets you one box which is made up for a family of four. Tickets are $15 each and $5 for each individual after that for families larger than four.

Stop by the Ranch and pick up your boxes on December 12 around 630 pm at the lower lot with the zoom party beginning at 7pm.

Sponsorships are available:

Mustang Mia (title) -$1000

Thoroughbred-$500

Palomino-$250

Quarter Horse-$100

Nigerian Goat-$50

For more information or to purchase your ticket please visit our website: www.srdstraighteningreins.org and for sponsorships give co-chair Arnold Bryant an email: arnold@bryanthafizirealestate.com