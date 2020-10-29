SRD Straightening Reins Hosts Holiday At The Ranch Drive Through Experience
This year marks our second year of Holiday at the Ranch, we are so excited to provide you with another year of good family FUN on December 12, 2020. We have changed the normal program to ensure your safety and the safety of our volunteers by doing a contact-less drive-thru experience with a zoom party for you to enjoy in your home. We have enlisted a lot of help from some amazing individuals who made sure to come up with interesting ideas. Each family can purchase one or more boxes that will include fun activities for you to do while watching the zoom party. Each box will include:
Sugar Cookies and Icing- decorate special cookies for Santa
Ornaments, markers and glitter glue- have fun with the kids as you decorate your own ornament to put on the tree.
Coloring pages- color your night away with holiday themed pages
While you are coloring, decorating and just having a great time, we will be hosting a zoom party with a special guest appearance from Malia Brauer who was a finalist on Master Chef Junior, she will walk you through her process on decorating cookies. We will also have a special message from Santa himself so be sure to be good and do not end up on the naughty list.
Tickets are on sale now! Each ticket gets you one box which is made up for a family of four. Tickets are $15 each and $5 for each individual after that for families larger than four.
Stop by the Ranch and pick up your boxes on December 12 around 630 pm at the lower lot with the zoom party beginning at 7pm.
Sponsorships are available:
Mustang Mia (title) -$1000
Thoroughbred-$500
Palomino-$250
Quarter Horse-$100
Nigerian Goat-$50
For more information or to purchase your ticket please visit our website: www.srdstraighteningreins.org and for sponsorships give co-chair Arnold Bryant an email: arnold@bryanthafizirealestate.com
ADVERTISE WITH US
Holiday Gift Guide November 2020
Looking for the perfect gift?We have you covered. Salon Seven661-977-1483www.salonseven.squarespace.comPersimmon & Copal: Notes of Japanese Persimmon, Lychee Flower, Red Copal. The classic embossed glass jar design and proprietary coconut wax blend get an update...
A Note From the Publishers – November 2020
ABOUT THE MAGAZINESanta Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and...
Giving Thanks
During the month of November, we all gather with our loved ones, to give thanks for the lives we lead and all the people that make that possible. This past year, we have found, now more than ever, how crucial a role so many of us play in the lives of others and how we...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE