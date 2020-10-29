Valencia Summit HOA Presents The Eighth Annual Holiday Craft Boutique

We are pleased to bring you our Holiday Craft Boutique. Every year we raise funds for a local non-print and this year we are raising money for Bridge to Home SCV. This boutique is a two-day event on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse Parking lot 24600 W. Del Monte Drive, Valencia, 91355. You will find homemade, handcrafted goods and something for everyone on your Holiday Gift List! Are you looking for unique gifts, home decor, face masks, ornaments, clothing, seasonal decor, jewelry? Then you will have to come check out this boutique. LA COUNTY COVID-19 GUIDELINES ARE STRICTLY ENFORCED. Non-contact temperature will be taken, and face masks must be worn while shopping. For more information email SummitHolidayBoutique@gmail.com.