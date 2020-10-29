 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Valencia Summit HOA Presents The Eighth Annual Holiday Craft Boutique

by | Oct 28, 2020 | Community

We are pleased to bring you our Holiday Craft Boutique. Every year we raise funds for a local non-print and this year we are raising money for Bridge to Home SCV. This boutique is a two-day event on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse Parking lot 24600 W. Del Monte Drive, Valencia, 91355. You will find homemade, handcrafted goods and something for everyone on your Holiday Gift List! Are you looking for unique gifts, home decor, face masks, ornaments, clothing, seasonal decor, jewelry? Then you will have to come check out this boutique. LA COUNTY COVID-19 GUIDELINES ARE STRICTLY ENFORCED. Non-contact temperature will be taken, and face masks must be worn while shopping. For more information email SummitHolidayBoutique@gmail.com.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks

by | Oct 28, 2020 |

During the month of November, we all gather with our loved ones, to give thanks for the lives we lead and all the people that make that possible. This past year, we have found, now more than ever, how crucial a role so many of us play in the lives of others and how we...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442