Valencia Summit HOA Presents The Eighth Annual Holiday Craft Boutique
We are pleased to bring you our Holiday Craft Boutique. Every year we raise funds for a local non-print and this year we are raising money for Bridge to Home SCV. This boutique is a two-day event on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse Parking lot 24600 W. Del Monte Drive, Valencia, 91355. You will find homemade, handcrafted goods and something for everyone on your Holiday Gift List! Are you looking for unique gifts, home decor, face masks, ornaments, clothing, seasonal decor, jewelry? Then you will have to come check out this boutique. LA COUNTY COVID-19 GUIDELINES ARE STRICTLY ENFORCED. Non-contact temperature will be taken, and face masks must be worn while shopping. For more information email SummitHolidayBoutique@gmail.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Holiday Gift Guide November 2020
Looking for the perfect gift?We have you covered. Salon Seven661-977-1483www.salonseven.squarespace.comPersimmon & Copal: Notes of Japanese Persimmon, Lychee Flower, Red Copal. The classic embossed glass jar design and proprietary coconut wax blend get an update...
A Note From the Publishers – November 2020
ABOUT THE MAGAZINESanta Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and...
Giving Thanks
During the month of November, we all gather with our loved ones, to give thanks for the lives we lead and all the people that make that possible. This past year, we have found, now more than ever, how crucial a role so many of us play in the lives of others and how we...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE