A Family Ranch All Year Long – Gilchrist Farm

Slow down and enjoy the ranch! Create memories to last a lifetime! Offering one of a kind weddings and special events. Live your ranch dreams while we do the work. Come out and learn how to milk the goats, gather the eggs, or take a horseback riding lesson. We are open every Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-2PM with SPECIAL HOURS for EVENTS (December 12 and 13 open 10AM-5PM). Join us to celebrate the season during our annual Spring for the Spring Fling and Egg Hunt. Each summer, we offer an incredible Summer Farm Camp with options for our youngest friends during Mini Camp, a full 6 weeks of school-age fun and even a pre-camp kick off just ahead of the summer madness! Gift certificates are available.
Horseback Riding Lessons
At Gilchrist Farm, we have a holistic approach to horsemanship. Learn about horses from the ground up. We teach a comprehensive view that gets you prepared to own your own horse, enhances your relationship with your horse or just simply provides a safe and fun experience for adults and children. We teach English, Western, and Driving and are here to prepare you for the arena, the show ring or the trail. Introductory lessons through advanced competition. Fun show, parade and play days onsite. Lessons available daily, multi-lesson packages available. To schedule your lesson or meet the instructors contact us.
For our younger friends, we offer Junior Lessons on our sweet ponies or horses! These shorter 1/2 hour lessons teach all the basics of good, safe and effective horsemanship in a shorter lesson format, ideal for younger riders. Junior lessons are $40 and are appropriate for children ages 3-6. To schedule, contact us to arrange a lesson. For our school age children though adults, the full hour lesson for $55 teaches a comprehensive approach to riding and horsemanship. Contact us to schedule your lesson info@gilchristfarm.com.
Our COVID-19 Response
To keep our staff and student safe during this time, we ask that all adults and older children wear masks to the barn and that students follow a “one adult/one student” standard during this time. Our teaching staff will wear masks to ensure student safety. We are staggering lesson times to limit exposure and carefully spreading out our tacking and cleaning stations. We are sanitizing all relevant equipment between riders. Please ask if you have any questions/concerns! Otherwise, we are looking forward to having our students back in the saddle!
Let us take care of your horses or help you learn all about what it takes to have a horse of your own. Enjoy the ranch for your most memorable events, birthday parties, weddings, corporate events. Call us at 6616452517 or email us at info@gilchristfarm.com,
