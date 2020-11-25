ACS Year-End Giving Honors Eva Crawford
As this year comes to a close, the American Cancer Society wants to thank its generous donors for their support and dedication to ending cancer. Fundraising was severely curtailed due to the pandemic this year and ACS lost 50% of its annual research funding. Nonetheless, tireless individuals and groups have committed to raising money for critical support services. Researching and treating cancer is a matter of life and death.
Eva Crawford knows this firsthand as she has continued to receive treatment during the pandemic. Eva was an active, energetic mother of three when she was diagnosed at 41 with metastatic breast cancer. She was a pharmaceutical representative, a runner, and an avid traveler. On the morning of her ninth wedding anniversary, Eva had her first mammogram which revealed cancer in her right breast and lymph node. After an ultrasound and biopsy, she received the devastating news that cancer had spread to her liver and spine.
She now receives chemotherapy infusions every three weeks and will continue for the rest of her life. Her condition is monitored closely and every change necessitates an adjustment in her treatment plan. Because there are a limited number of treatment options, it’s important to explore new therapies and make life-saving discoveries for patients like Eva.
Eva is meeting this overwhelming challenge with courage and optimism. She is documenting her experience in a documentary film and is fundraising for breast cancer research. Now 44, Eva tries to take everything day by day. Retired, she lives by the beach and spends more time with her family. She says her life has taken on a beautifully slower pace which forces her to be present in each moment, and that is the ultimate gift. Eva says, “There’s a 100% chance that we’re all going to die, so the question is: How do you want to live?”
Mayor pro-tem Bill Miranda, Eva’s father, is raising funds to support cancer research with his ACS “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. Please make a year-end donation to help achieve Bill’s goal of raising $2,500. Visit http://main.acsevents.org/goto/BillMiranda
For information about programs and services, contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 or live chat at www.cancer.org.
