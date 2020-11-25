 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Good News by WiSH Education Foundation!

by | Nov 24, 2020 | Community

WiSH is grateful to Macy’s, which has granted $5,000 for our Student Wellness program. Now, more than ever, mental health must be a vital focus. From the wellness centers across the district that WiSH has funded to the quad renovation funding at Saugus High School, WiSH is focused on meeting student need. Currently, WiSH is delivering desks to displaced students. Want to help? Email wish@hartdistrict.org if you have an hour once a month to help deliver a desk or two to a student in need.
Finally, thanks to our wonderful community of people taking the time to review us, WiSH is very proud to be named a 2020 Great Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits.org. We would encourage you to visit our page under William S Hart Education Foundation.
Any questions can be directed to wish@hartdistrict.org.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
SCV 40 Under Forty Top 100

SCV 40 Under Forty Top 100

by | Nov 24, 2020 |

JCI Santa Clarita & Santa Clarita Magazine are so excited to feature the Top 100, 40 Under Forty.All winners were honored on Zoom on November 21 and the show was produced by Koren Young of VideoBump and Ed Masterson was the MC.The co-chairs of this event were Cass...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442