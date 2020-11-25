Good News by WiSH Education Foundation!

WiSH is grateful to Macy’s, which has granted $5,000 for our Student Wellness program. Now, more than ever, mental health must be a vital focus. From the wellness centers across the district that WiSH has funded to the quad renovation funding at Saugus High School, WiSH is focused on meeting student need. Currently, WiSH is delivering desks to displaced students. Want to help? Email wish@hartdistrict.org if you have an hour once a month to help deliver a desk or two to a student in need.

Finally, thanks to our wonderful community of people taking the time to review us, WiSH is very proud to be named a 2020 Great Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits.org. We would encourage you to visit our page under William S Hart Education Foundation.

Any questions can be directed to wish@hartdistrict.org.