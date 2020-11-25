Help JCI Santa Clarita Spread Holiday Magic by Donating a Toy to Santa’s Helpers

On our cover is co-chair Cindy Curtis, Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center and co-chair Kelsey Alter. The photo was taken at Westfield where the Boys & Girls Club’s Festival of Tree took place.

JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization is hosting the annual Santa’s Helpers event in December. This event provides underprivileged children and their families in Santa Clarita a magical holiday experience.

To ensure the safety of the children, their families, and JCI volunteers during this global pandemic, JCI Santa Clarita is coordinating this year’s event by utilizing a to-go model, where the families will pick up a goodie bag with toys, holiday activities, and treats to later enjoy and celebrate the holidays at home.

Join JCI for the upcoming Santa’s Helpers toy and gift card donation drives at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday December 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and at REMAX in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, December 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Toys and gift cards can be purchased from the many shops at Westfield Valencia Town Center or other Santa Clarita retailers.

For those who are unable to drop off toys at the donation drives, Santa’s Helpers toy donation boxes have been placed around the community at various businesses, including over 20 Starbucks locations. There is also an online gift registry where gifts can be purchased and shipped directly to JCI. The last day for toy donations will be Sunday, December 13.

JCI is proud to partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host the Santa’s Helpers event once again. This event is made possible through the generous contributions of various community partners and sponsors, including the Santa’s Helpers Tree Star Sponsor, NetActuate.

For more information on the upcoming donation drives, box locations, and the Santa’s Helpers registry, please visit www.santashelpersscv.com or the JCI Santa Clarita Santa’s Helpers Facebook page.