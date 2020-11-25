Making a difference with DeDona Restoration

DeDona Restoration is a new company in the Santa Clarita Valley that has one goal in mind, to build a family centered business model where the customer is more than just revenue. Owner, Michael Fitzgibbons is using his 25 years of restoration experience to build a purpose driven brand with DeDona Restoration. “We are all about taking care of our customer, we want them to feel like family,” Michael commented. What started as an idea for a better way to serve people in his industry, despite the pandemic, Michael stepped away from working for the big box companies after seeing a need for a more personal customer experience. With DeDona Restoration you get just that, a personal connection that has you as its number one priority.

With DeDona Restoration family is everything and is a homage to Michael’s late grandmother, Louise, who taught that family and integrity are key in doing everything right. “A lot of companies put a lot of words on paper and do not put a lot behind it and when I decided to do this company, I wanted to dedicate this to my grandmother who brought so much to the table when it came to our family.” Michael is a strong believer in creating a work culture from the top down. “I strongly believe in my brand and feel despite the challenges from COVID-19 our model is solid. We want to go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our customers,” Michael commented.

DeDona Restoration was created so that people who need to utilize a restoration company can feel that nurturing care aspect. Founded on a principal to serve the community DeDona makes sure the customers’ needs are at the forefront of everything that they do. “Here at DeDona our philosophy is simple, ‘What can we do for you?’” Michael and his team are not here to just do the work but ensures so much more.

From water damage to COVID-19 Clean up DeDona has everything you may need to get your home back to a livable pre-damage condition. Using a keen attention to detail and working closely with the homeowner, each project is provided with a unique action plan. “Over my 25 years in the industry I found that this is a very confusing and frustrating time for the families we serve so by giving them back some control accompanied by our guidance clients are happier in the long run,” Michael commented.

In light of the growing numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeDona Restoration is here to help. “COVID has a large effect on companies and wanting to make a difference, we will offer a 15 percent discount for COVID disinfecting over the next 60 days,” Michael stated. His company uses a bonding agent that not only disinfects but binds to the surface, so the disinfecting process lasts longer.

For more information on DeDona Restoration please visit the website: www.dedonarestoration.com and if you are in the need for restoration services please give them a call: 661-481-0150. Call today and find out how your more than just a customer but family!