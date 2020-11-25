Operation Thank Our Troops: Holiday & Winter Care Packages

Santa Clarita is sending care packages to local troops overseas. Help out, if you can, so they’re not forgotten during the holidays. Christmas and Hanukkah packages will be assembled and mailed out through December 11, and winter packages will continue through January. This heartfelt community effort has been proudly hosted by the local 501c3 non-profit Prayer Angels for the Military for 17 years.

Covid-19 left the organization without the needed resources to support hometown troops, away from home, during the holidays. Local businesses, and community members are being asked to help out, if they can. Items are needed to fill the care packages, and funds are needed for shipping. Cards to our troops, from all ages, are also needed to go inside the packages. Most needed items are Jerky, Slim Jims, beef logs, crackers, gum and hard candy (sugar free also), chocolate, smooth peanut butter in plastic jars, single serving snacks, cookies, drink packets for water bottles, granola & protein bars. Little Debbie/Hostess cakes (should have exp. dates 2-3 weeks away). Look for holiday items to make the packages extra special. Winter scarves & beanies are also requested. Tax-deductible funds for shipping are badly needed. Checks should be made payable to and mailed to Prayer Angels for the Military, 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321, or use the PayPal Donate button online at: www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Donation bin is available 24/7 at the same address. Contact Suzon or Dale to add troop names to the list and for more info: 661-799-8865, email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com, ‘Donate a Car’ is available. Donate by December 31 for 2020 tax credit.