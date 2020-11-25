Operation Thank Our Troops: Holiday & Winter Care Packages
Santa Clarita is sending care packages to local troops overseas. Help out, if you can, so they’re not forgotten during the holidays. Christmas and Hanukkah packages will be assembled and mailed out through December 11, and winter packages will continue through January. This heartfelt community effort has been proudly hosted by the local 501c3 non-profit Prayer Angels for the Military for 17 years.
Covid-19 left the organization without the needed resources to support hometown troops, away from home, during the holidays. Local businesses, and community members are being asked to help out, if they can. Items are needed to fill the care packages, and funds are needed for shipping. Cards to our troops, from all ages, are also needed to go inside the packages. Most needed items are Jerky, Slim Jims, beef logs, crackers, gum and hard candy (sugar free also), chocolate, smooth peanut butter in plastic jars, single serving snacks, cookies, drink packets for water bottles, granola & protein bars. Little Debbie/Hostess cakes (should have exp. dates 2-3 weeks away). Look for holiday items to make the packages extra special. Winter scarves & beanies are also requested. Tax-deductible funds for shipping are badly needed. Checks should be made payable to and mailed to Prayer Angels for the Military, 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321, or use the PayPal Donate button online at: www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Donation bin is available 24/7 at the same address. Contact Suzon or Dale to add troop names to the list and for more info: 661-799-8865, email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com, ‘Donate a Car’ is available. Donate by December 31 for 2020 tax credit.
Feeling Nostalgic and Very Sad – Farewell Cheri!
Since I heard about the passing of Cheri Fleming on November 16th, I have been writing this column in my mind every day. I have read all of the wonderful heartfelt messages on social media, I have cried, I have been angry, I have gone over all the memories I had with...
Help JCI Santa Clarita Spread Holiday Magic by Donating a Toy to Santa’s Helpers
On our cover is co-chair Cindy Curtis, Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center and co-chair Kelsey Alter. The photo was taken at Westfield where the Boys & Girls Club’s Festival of Tree took place.JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization...
SCV 40 Under Forty Top 100
JCI Santa Clarita & Santa Clarita Magazine are so excited to feature the Top 100, 40 Under Forty.All winners were honored on Zoom on November 21 and the show was produced by Koren Young of VideoBump and Ed Masterson was the MC.The co-chairs of this event were Cass...
