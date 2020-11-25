SCV 40 Under Forty Top 100

 

by | Nov 24, 2020 | Community

JCI Santa Clarita & Santa Clarita Magazine are so excited to feature the Top 100, 40 Under Forty.
All winners were honored on Zoom on November 21 and the show was produced by Koren Young of VideoBump and Ed Masterson was the MC.
The co-chairs of this event were Cass Stauffer, Alexander Hafizi and Sharlene Duzick. Congratulations to all the Top 100. For more information go to http://www.scv40underforty.com.

We would like to give a huge thank you to our sponsors:

Top Platinum Sponsor
• Kaiser Permanente

Top Gold Sponsor
• Zach & Cherrie of NextHome Real Estate

Top Silver Sponsors
• Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics
• City of Santa Clarita
• Cohen Law
• SJ Partners
• UCLA Health

Top Bronze Sponsors
• Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate
• Net Actuate
• Rebecca DeLuca Real Estate

 

Top Media Sponsors
• VideoBump
• élite Magazine
& Santa Clarita Magazine

Top Community Partners
• Wintrust Mortgage
• The Old Town Junction
• Twenty-Five Score
• Stiggy Oil Co.
• Advanced Audiology
• Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
• Papparazzi Indendent Consultant with Cass Stauffer
• Sweet & Simple Designs
• SOS Enertainment
• StoriCam
• Brooke Ritter Photography

 

