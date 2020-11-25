SCV Virtual Talent Show by WiSH Education Foundation!
Due to the overwhelming success of the first SCV Virtual Talent Show this summer, WiSH is excited to announce the SCV Virtual Talent Show – Holiday Edition, presented by SCVTV! Thirty second submissions from individuals, groups and pets were accepted through November 27th. Winners in each of the three categories win cash prizes and more. The hart district school that has the greatest number of submissions will also win prizes for their participants. The show, which will air on December 17th on SCVTV, will be hosted by SCV 2019 Man of the Year Ed Masterson. All viewers are encouraged to “vote by donation” for their favorite talent during the airing and for a week afterwards. Voting links will be available as of the show date on our www.wishscv.org. WiSH is proud to have the support of the following sponsors: California Credit Union, Dawn Begley – RE/MAX of Valencia, Damien White – Farmer’s Insurance, The Cohn Family, Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate, Ask Amanda Consulting and SOS Entertainment. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact wish@hartdistrict.org. For Talent Show information, please go to www.wishscv.org.
Feeling Nostalgic and Very Sad – Farewell Cheri!
Since I heard about the passing of Cheri Fleming on November 16th, I have been writing this column in my mind every day. I have read all of the wonderful heartfelt messages on social media, I have cried, I have been angry, I have gone over all the memories I had with...
Help JCI Santa Clarita Spread Holiday Magic by Donating a Toy to Santa’s Helpers
On our cover is co-chair Cindy Curtis, Audra Cheney of Westfield Valencia Town Center and co-chair Kelsey Alter. The photo was taken at Westfield where the Boys & Girls Club’s Festival of Tree took place.JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization...
SCV 40 Under Forty Top 100
JCI Santa Clarita & Santa Clarita Magazine are so excited to feature the Top 100, 40 Under Forty.All winners were honored on Zoom on November 21 and the show was produced by Koren Young of VideoBump and Ed Masterson was the MC.The co-chairs of this event were Cass...
