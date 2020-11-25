SCV Virtual Talent Show by WiSH Education Foundation!

Due to the overwhelming success of the first SCV Virtual Talent Show this summer, WiSH is excited to announce the SCV Virtual Talent Show – Holiday Edition, presented by SCVTV! Thirty second submissions from individuals, groups and pets were accepted through November 27th. Winners in each of the three categories win cash prizes and more. The hart district school that has the greatest number of submissions will also win prizes for their participants. The show, which will air on December 17th on SCVTV, will be hosted by SCV 2019 Man of the Year Ed Masterson. All viewers are encouraged to “vote by donation” for their favorite talent during the airing and for a week afterwards. Voting links will be available as of the show date on our www.wishscv.org. WiSH is proud to have the support of the following sponsors: California Credit Union, Dawn Begley – RE/MAX of Valencia, Damien White – Farmer’s Insurance, The Cohn Family, Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate, Ask Amanda Consulting and SOS Entertainment. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact wish@hartdistrict.org. For Talent Show information, please go to www.wishscv.org.