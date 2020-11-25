Zonta Club of SCV Awards Community Grants to Three Local Non-Profits
One of the goals of fundraising done by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is to provide Community Grants to local charities. At the club’s October virtual business meeting, Suzie Alziebler and Cathy Gundy, representing the Community Grants Committee, introduced leaders of 3 local charities selected as winners of the Zonta Community Grants for 2019-20. Each nonprofit was granted $1,500. The three nonprofits are as follows:
The Child & Family Center – they will use the grant to outfit the Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter with games, toys, art and recreational supplies, and patio play activities to ease the COVID-19 isolation of children fleeing domestic violence.
Carousel Ranch – they will offer three scholarships for young women with disabilities to participate in their Ready to Work Program. The goal of the program is to increase the work readiness, job skills, college access, employment rates and retention of young adults with disabilities to pursue paid employment.
The SCV Boys & Girls Club – they will use the grant to award 25 single mothers from female-led single parent households Full Membership Scholarships for their children at the club to allow the children the academic and social support they need to enrich and improve their lives.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s community grants program provides an opportunity for local non-profits to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Zonta is happy to help all these worthy charities!
For more information, please visit: www.scvzonta.org/community-grants
