A Note From the Publishers – January 2021

This is our 31st year of publishing the Santa Clarita Magazine, and our 350th issue. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have landed in “Awesome Town” some 36 years ago, it didn’t choose us, we chose the SCV and all the wonderful things we found here and have come to love over the years. When we first came up with the idea of a magazine, we trod very carefully, publishing every two months and distributing to all the homes that were here, a total of 30,000. You could say we have grown up with the valley as we now distribute to 80,000 homes every month. We couldn’t have done this without our very loyal advertisers who have continued to support us through thick and thin. This is especially true when considering what happened in 2020, the year that no one will ever forget. We have advertisers that didn’t know if they would be able to open their doors, but still supported us, how can we thank you enough? There are really no words, but we would like to ask our readers a very big favor, please support our advertisers, they are the backbone of our community, they need us right now more than ever.

When we first started our publication, we had no idea just how driven the SCV non-profits were. At one time we would find ourselves at two or three different events every week, it became impossible to plan anything without clashing dates! But think about how many people they have helped throughout the years. We are so fortunate to have them in our lives, and we have always put them in the forefront as far as promotion and support is concerned. We understand how difficult it is to ask our readers to support our non-profits at this time, but you may have something hanging around at home that you no longer use or need, so I encourage you to take a look at our non-profit wish list that we’ve compiled and if you can help in any way, please do so. The wish list has items as small diapers, formula and shampoo for babies, to larger items such as desks for kids who are learning from home due to COVID-19, and of course monetary donations and gift cards are always appreciated.

We are pleased to feature and to congratulate our new Mayor Bill Miranda on his new position, we wish him all the very best. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron Smyth for all of his hard work and accomplishments over past year, 2020 was probably one of the toughest years for our Mayor and we just hope that 2021 is a year of renewing and reopening for us all. We were also pleased that Cameron will remain on the city council going forward. We bid a fond farewell to Bob Kellar and thank him for his undying love for the community and we welcome Jason Gibbs into his new position as Councilmember of the City of Santa Clarita. Congratulations also to representative Mike Garcia who won the seat for Congress California’s 25th District. We wish all of our community representatives a successful year ahead.

We were so pleased to announce our 6th Annual Ladies in Business élite Magazine awards in the December/January issue of elite, we thought it might be a good idea to also do a special feature in the Santa Clarita Magazine so please turn to page 45 where you will find our very successful group of winners. If you see them, don’t forget to congratulate them.

We wish you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come

Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi