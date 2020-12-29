A Wish List for our Local Non-Profit Organizations 2021

Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Over the last 31 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home.

Below you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life. If you do help any of these non-profits please take a picture and email to us at contest@santaclaritamagazine.com and/or post it on social media and tag @santaclaritamagazine.

A Light of Hope

661-513-HEAL (4325)

www.alightofhopescv.org

Our wish is to continue providing support groups for youth, young adults and families in recovery from addiction or self-destructive behaviors. Our program is run solely by volunteers and relies on ongoing monetary donations and community support – please partner with us as we offer hope and healing to the families of Santa Clarita!

American Cancer Society, Inc.

661-296-8460

www.SCVRelay.org

The American Cancer Society first wish is for volunteers–interested individuals who will join us in helping to organize Relay For Life and ACS fundraisers. For information or questions about volunteering, please contact Abby.Smith@cancer.org. Our second wish is for donations to the recently opened Discovery Shop. Our final wish, for those who lack time in their schedule but want to support the efforts of the American Cancer Society, is for monetary donations to support Relay For Life. Santa Clarita’s ACS unit has been a vital partner in serving our community for over 30 years, and with your help we can continue making a positive impact.

American Diabetes Association

323-966-2890

www.diabetes.org

Our wish is to bring and end to diabetes and its burdens by raising vital funds that support our communities right here in Southern California. Over 34 million Americans live with diabetes and over 88 million are at risk. With your donations, we can expand the reach and depths of programs, advocacy, research and education that make an impact on youth and families throughout Southern California. Over $40 billion is spent, just in California, on healthcare costs related to diabetes. With your help, we can prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

ARTree Community Arts Center

661-673-7500 • www.theartree.org

With our studios temporarily closed due to COVID-19, ARTree has continued to bring art opportunities to Santa Clarita by offering online classes and workshops. We have continued our program, Nest: Healing Art Studio, a free, virtual workshop, led by a registered art therapist, to utilize art as a tool to decrease stress. We have also put together monthly art kits for our Flutterby: Open Art Studio families and offered them at a very low cost. Our wish is to continue to fund these programs with the help of your sponsorship, and expand our ability to offer free, virtual classes during this difficult time.

Assistance League Santa Clarita

661-644-4957

www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Assistance League® of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that after 30 years in the Santa Clarita Valley, this spring we will have a new home for our resale store. For the past two decades, the proceeds made in our resale store have gone to benefit families in need through our many philanthropic programs such as Operation School Bell® , icare for kids, Emergency Community Assistance, Teddy Bear Patrol, Family Ties, Fostering Success, and UkeALadies. We wish for members of our community to become Premier Donors by purchasing a star on our permanent Wall of Stars, or a paver where your name will be permanently displayed on the walkway leading to the entrance of our store. Each star or paver is inscribed as you desire. The deadline to purchase stars is February 1, 2021, and the deadline to purchase pavers is January 15, 2021.

Blue Star Ranch

661-312-6184 www.bluestarranch.org

Our wish is for volunteers who are adept at: online fundraising, social media and grant writing, as well as, corporate support and donor base building. In addition, we need ranch volunteers who love horses, and enjoy grooming, preparing their special lunches and feeding them.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

661-254-2582 • www.scvbgc.org

Our needs have changed this year as the program has changed dramatically to adapt to COVID-19. We are primarily focused on facilitating remote learning for students; making sure they make it live meets with their teachers and complete their daily assignments. Cleaning protocols have us going through more cleaning supplies than I could ever imagine. The things we constantly need now are: Headphones with auxiliary jacks for the kids to use for online school, Gloves for cleaning (S, M, L), Alcohol wipes, Disinfectant, Coloring books, Legos and Play-Doh.

Bridge to Home SCV

661-254-4663 • www.btohome.org

Our wish for in-kind donations includes men and woman’s new underwear, beanies, umbrellas, and raincoats.

Carousel Ranch

661 268-8010 • www.carouselranch.org

Our wish is simple… for the continued love and support that we have been blessed to receive from this incredible community. Inkind donations are greatly appreciated – from horse supplies, carrots or treats for our amazing therapy horses to office supplies, postage and auction items for our annual Heart of the West fundraiser. We utilize volunteers at the Ranch daily, so the gift of time is priceless.

Child & Family Center

661-259-9439

www.childfamilycenter.org

Our wish is for diapers in various sizes, infant formula, baby wipes and hygiene supplies for all ages such as shampoo, soap, deodorant etc. for our families in need.

Circle of Hope Inc.

661 254-5218 • circleofhopeinc.org

Our wish is for donations of blank writing journals for our cancer patients so they can record their cancer journey as part of their wellness therapy. Circle of Hope is also requesting Amazon, Target and grocery gift cards that can be given to those with cancer to help them financially during this difficult time. We would also appreciate donations of any size to help assist those who are unable to afford their cancer treatments.

City of Hope Santa Clarita

626-224-0648

cityofhope.org/location/santa-clarita

Our wish is to provide goody bags to our patients, which will help increase their comfort level during treatments. We are in need of these particular items: blankets, neck or travel pillows, socks, puzzle books, coloring/activity books, pens/colors, Chapstick, gentle moisturizers, make up items for women, and snacks.

COC Foundation

661-362-3433

www.cocfoundation.com

Our wish is to help College of the Canyons students succeed both academically and personally. We can do this by supporting programs that combat homelessness and food insecurity. We encourage donations to be made online by designating “Where the Need is Greatest” or in-kind donations of food or supplies to the Basic Needs Center (or BaNC).

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley

661-251-2867

www.familypromisescv.org

Join our volunteer team! Help our SCV families experiencing homelessness by providing groceries, meals, and supplies. Please contact Rachel Rieckhoff at ProgramManager@FamilyPromiseSCV.org for more information and to be placed on our volunteer list.

Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

661-360-1500

www.fyifosteryouth.org

Our wish is to make sure Santa Clarita’s foster youth never go to school hungry. We are asking for gift cards for In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, other fast food restaurants, grocery stores or Walmart, in any amount. With full stomachs, our students will be equipped to do well in school and become successful, independent adults! Gift cards can be sent to: Fostering Youth Independence; P.O. Box 801604, Santa Clarita, CA 91380.

Gibbon Conservation Center

661-296-2737 • www.gibboncenter.org

We have set ourselves a goal of $300,000 to make a downpayment by the end of this year. We’re so close to our goal . It is imperative we reach this goal so that we have time to apply for permits and move. There are many ways to donate to the Gibbon Conservation Center! Donate your time! Donate your skills and talents! Donate unused tools! Donate through your workplace! Donate when you buy groceries!

Help The Children

661-702-8852 • www.helpthechildren.org

Since 2002, serving the Santa Clarita Valley, our WISH is to continue to provide the many thousands of children and their families, Veterans, active military, seniors, individuals, anyone in need of support with our on-going feeding and clothing program. A donation of gifts-in-kind, to include non-perishable food items such as cereal, rice, pasta, beans, tuna, etc., to support our food program. Monetary donations will be greatly appreciated!

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

661-200-1200 • www.henrymayogiving.com

Our hospital is built on the generosity of our community! In the New Year, our wish is for our community to be safe. We are committed to continue to provide the best in compassionate, world-class healthcare. We especially want to thank our heroic healthcare team for their dedication and professionalism during this very challenging year. We wish for our community to continue to support us philanthropically as we fulfill our unwavering pledge to be the trusted regional leader to inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness.

In Care of Hope

661-803-1197 • www.incareofhope.org

We are a small locally run nonprofit organization doing our part to raise funds and support for blood cancer research and patient services which provides financial support for those battling blood cancers. We need donations to continue our mission.

Innovations Show Choir

818-618-9027 • www.innovationshowchoir.org

We feel privileged to be able to serve Santa Clarita with our free performances and outreach. Our wish is for in-kind donations including an 88-key weighted keyboard and stool, laser printer, audio monitor,128 GB SD card, camera and stabilizer, platform folding hand truck. We also wish for donations to support tuition financial aid for qualifying families as well as personnel include a stage manager, development specialist, costume mistress, and webmaster.

JCI Santa Clarita

661-993-9704

www.jcisantaclarita.org

Our wish is to create partnerships with local organizations and businesses to help create development opportunities for our members. We are also looking for donations for a new grant program that would fund new and exciting projects and events organized by our members.

Major Impact Theater

661-618-7450

www.majorimpacttheater.org

Our wish is for donations of gently used adult sized Halloween costumes, accessories, hats, and wigs for our actors with disabilities to wear at our bi-annual stage productions. Also needed are sturdy hangers, garment bags, and clothing racks for storage. Other items include free printing for Playbills; printing paper; and postage stamps.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation

661-250-4100 • www.mhf.org

Our wish is to help our local families who have a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer. To provide them with Hope, Help and Healing, we offer families with a child in treatment monthly gas and grocery support. Any donations, large or small, help us provide these necessities to our families when they need it most. The aim of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is to ensure that families have what they need so their child can concentrate on getting well.

Prayer Angels for the Military

661-799-8865

www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com

We need items and funds for sending troop care packages, help at monthly events, a new pop-up canopy, laminating services for prayer cards, newer laptops, cell phones, gift cards, and tax-deductible car donations to help local military and veterans in need.

Project Sebastian

661-414-4856

www.Projectsebastian.org

Project Sebastian is seeking donations of any kind to help cure Batten disease. Any kind of donation no matter how large or small will be of help. Most clinical trials have a starting cost of $3 million dollars. With your donation today you will save the lives of not only Sebastian but many other children suffering from this horrible disease.

Project Books Inc.

661-298-0426

www.santaclaritaprojectbooks.com

We always need new donations of books! The gift of a book can open someone’s world. Help create this feeling of joy for people who cannot afford books and donate today! Spread the gift of reading.

Santa Clarita Artists Association

661-252-7639

www.santaclaritaartists.org

Our wish is to raise $5000, and in-kind donations, to provide opportunities to young artists by hosting a two-week High School Invitation Art Show in our Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery. We need the following: frames, awards, and monies toward our existing scholarships. Our Art Gallery is in a historical building in Old Town Newhall and maintenance can be a challenge. Our wish is to purchase/install a heater/AC, modern neon signage and outdoor lighting in the upcoming year.

SCV Education Foundation

661-678-0429

www.scveducationfoundation.org

Donating directly to our causes helps ensure the continuation of each and every program on a year to year basis. Donate today to help keep a smile on their faces! Be a volunteer of our Read With Me Program or on our regular volunteer mailing list, you’ll be ensuring that our students, teachers, and community get the best possible experience from our programs and events. or Become a sponsor! We have various levels that guarantee you’re making a difference through each of our programs throughout the year at a rate you feel comfortable with. Perks include special recognition and priority registration to selective events we hold throughout the year!

SCV Food Pantry

661-255-5001 • www.scvfoodpantry.org

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry cannot exist without the generous support of the local community and our volunteers. We are always in need of non-perishable foods, donations, and volunteer help. By visiting this page, you have already taken the first step in making a difference and we encourage you to contribute in any way you wish. You can volunteer your time or donate food or money or even sponsor.

SCV Scholarship Foundation

www.scvsf.org

Since 1951, the SCVSF has helped thousands of Hart District graduates with some of their college and post-graduation education costs. This would not be possible without the support of community businesses, organizations and individuals. Our wish is for our support to grow by establishing new scholarships and increasing funding to existing awards. It’s easy and extremely rewarding.

SCV Senior Center

661-259-9444

www.scv-seniorcenter.org

Our wish is to promote quality of life for seniors through the various programs and services that we offer. Join us as we move forward for you, your family, and generations to come. Our wish is for donations. Please give what you can. Thank you for believing in our mission as we serve our seniors together – even in a pandemic.

Single Mothers Outreach

661-288-0117

www.singlemothersoutreach.org

Our wish is to continue serving single moms in the community with donations such as diapers (sizes four, five and six), toiletries and gift cards (food and gas). In addition, we are always in need of volunteers at our re-sale boutique, Closet on Main!

Soroptimist International of

Greater Santa Clarita Valley

661-433-2511 • www.sigscv.org

We wish for support with our programs like the “Live Your Dream Grant Awards” for women going back to school to improve their lives and the lives of their families and the Dream it, Be it Programs for High School girls. We are take online donations and wish that the public will attend our future events to support us.

Soroptimist International of Valencia

323-400-4SIV (4748) • www.sivalencia.org

Our wish is that the new year brings happiness, joy and a return to what we will consider our new normal! We miss seeing you all and gathering to help support those in need. In the new year SIV has reimagined its annual Gentlemen For A Cause to be inclusive of all while still being socially distant. This one off event for 2021 will be called ‘Games For A Cause’ and will be held virtually on March 14th, 2021 with proceeds supporting our programs that lead to social and economic empowerment of women and girls in Santa Clarita. More details to come but please mark your calendars for an evening of games, spirits and yummy Charcuterie boards! SIV is now looking for bag, spirit and game sponsors as well as donations for silent auction baskets. Please reach out for additional questions or sponsorship opportunities.

SRD Straightening Reins

661-803-1641 • www.srdstraighteningreins.org

Outdoor hanging solar lanterns, haybales ($20 each), snacks for kids, 2×4 boards for benches, chicken wire, pop up tents, four white portable round tables and chairs, horse de-wormer as well as four horse blankets and three pony blankets.

S.T.R.E.A.M Global Innovations

818-585-5664 • www.streamglobal.org

We are excited to announce our “STREAM Ahead.” initiative in 2021. In this initiative, we are seeking individuals that will say “Yes” to the donation of time, talent, and treasure towards helping kids achieve their academic and career goals. This year, our focus is on increasing social media support and presence and continuing to build incredible relationships with businesses throughout Santa Clarita. With that being said, we are seeking volunteers to assist the day of events and new organizations to participate in all STREAM programs virtually or in-person when safe to do so. Our events include Expos, Cafés, Community Events, and Student Ambassador Program. Become a STREAMer and get involved at streamglobal.org

Spotlight Arts Center

661-338-0338 • www.SpotlightArtsCenter.org

We are looking for Community Partners to donate $1000 – $5000 annually. We are able to offer advertising and community service hours in appreciation for your generous support! Spotlight Arts Center is able to provide a free class to children in our community for the entire year for every $1000 sponsored.

The Gentle Barn

661-252-2440 • www.gentlebarn.org

We wish for various animal supplies such as blankets/comforters, dog toys, bird toys, horse cookies, horse brushes, horse fly masks, horse halters, cotton lead ropes, paper towels, washcloths, spray bottles, natural dish soap, sponges, towels, rubber feed bowls. We host virtual tours and you can sponsor an animal as well.

WiSH Education Foundation

661-799-WiSH (9474)

www.WiSHscv.org

We are currently funding our 11th school wellness center. Now, with the numbers of displaced students alarmingly high, we are distributing desks to students needing a small space of their own in which to work and study. We need your help to address these needs. With no outside funding, our “WiSH” is for our community to continue their incredible support of our vital programs – we can’t do it without you! Email us to volunteer, wish@hartdistrict.org.

Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through

Music & Education

800-961-5844 • www.yicunity.org

Our wish list for 2021, we are in a desperate need of an 8-12 passenger van to help transport our young adults from various film locations, music studios and to allow greater access to the community.

Zoe International

661-255-7963 • www.gozoe.org

Becoming a monthly donor or giving a one-time gift would allow ZOE to reach another level. It would empower us to reach more people with the gospel and rescue more children from trafficking. We pray that you and your family have a blessed New Year!

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley

661-252-9351 / info@scvzonta.org

www.scvzonta.org

We wish for the following items: loose-fitting knit pants, t-shirt, hoodie, underwear (boy-cut style), socks, sports bras, slider sandals (not flip-flops), hairbrush & hair ties, toothbrush, female hygiene products, tissues, masks, small stuffed animals, journal & pen, small blanket (approx. 50 x 60 in.), travel-size toiletries (without hotel logos): shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, lip balms, hand sanitizers.