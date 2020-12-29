Appreciating Our Supportive Community – Councilwoman Marsha McLean
The past two years have posed some challenges for our community, with the tragic Saugus Shooting and the devastating Tick Fire. However, we as a community have come together to heal and show our resilience. Now with the pandemic underway, we are coming together again to show our love and support for one another.
For Councilwoman McLean, she understands the economic frustration so many are feeling right now. “My husband and I are small business owners. We provide services to other businesses and with the shutdown, there are not many businesses open to provide our service,” she exclaimed. Despite these current challenges she remains optimistic. “I am very hopeful for 2021 and strongly believe that better times are ahead,” Councilwoman McLean added.
There is a lot to look forward to in the next year, Councilwoman McLean shared that there are a variety of new developments coming to fruition in 2021. “Our residents want a great quality of life and we are providing that for them. We have a new Sheriff’s Station opening next year, the new Canyon Country Community Center that is close to being completed and construction underway for a new Metrolink station,” Councilwoman McLean stated.
Santa Clarita is one special city and no matter what challenges we face, we always overcome them. According to Councilwoman McLean, “We have received accolades, like our recent two Helen Putnum Awards, for our innovative programs. This award is given by the League of California Cities which is made up of 400 California cities.” She added that “Santa Clarita is consistently voted as one of the top safest and best places to raise a family. Plus, we were recently voted the seventh best city to be stuck at home.”
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – January 2021
This is our 31st year of publishing the Santa Clarita Magazine, and our 350th issue. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have landed in “Awesome Town” some 36 years ago, it didn’t choose us, we chose the SCV and all the wonderful things we found here and...
Meet New Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda
The City of Santa Clarita has long been a place that boasts award-winning schools, a family-friendly environment and high levels of safety. Our local government has been hard at work to maintain this same standard of excellence for our residents and businesses...
A Wish List for our Local Non-Profit Organizations 2021
Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Over the last 31 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE