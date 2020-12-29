Appreciating Our Supportive Community – Councilwoman Marsha McLean

The past two years have posed some challenges for our community, with the tragic Saugus Shooting and the devastating Tick Fire. However, we as a community have come together to heal and show our resilience. Now with the pandemic underway, we are coming together again to show our love and support for one another.

For Councilwoman McLean, she understands the economic frustration so many are feeling right now. “My husband and I are small business owners. We provide services to other businesses and with the shutdown, there are not many businesses open to provide our service,” she exclaimed. Despite these current challenges she remains optimistic. “I am very hopeful for 2021 and strongly believe that better times are ahead,” Councilwoman McLean added.

There is a lot to look forward to in the next year, Councilwoman McLean shared that there are a variety of new developments coming to fruition in 2021. “Our residents want a great quality of life and we are providing that for them. We have a new Sheriff’s Station opening next year, the new Canyon Country Community Center that is close to being completed and construction underway for a new Metrolink station,” Councilwoman McLean stated.

Santa Clarita is one special city and no matter what challenges we face, we always overcome them. According to Councilwoman McLean, “We have received accolades, like our recent two Helen Putnum Awards, for our innovative programs. This award is given by the League of California Cities which is made up of 400 California cities.” She added that “Santa Clarita is consistently voted as one of the top safest and best places to raise a family. Plus, we were recently voted the seventh best city to be stuck at home.”