Get a Head Start on 2021 with College Now!

The year 2021 brings with it so much hope for the future, especially for students who have been learning from home and are determined to reach their goals. It has never been a better time to become a College of the Canyons student through our innovative College NOW! program.

This concurrent enrollment program is a special admissions program that provides high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to enroll in college level courses taught outside of the regular high school day. Students can earn college credit while benefitting from not paying the $46 per-unit enrollment fee.

Registration for Spring 2021 starts January 27, just in time for the spring semester, which begins on February 8.

This spring, we are offering the following 10 College NOW! courses: Business 141 – Principals of Advertising, Communication Studies 105 – Fundamentals of Public Speaking; Counseling 110 – Career Life Planning; Counseling 150 – Student Success; Graphic and Multimedia Design 120 – History of Graphic Design; Health Sciences – 249 Medical Terminology; Media Entertainment Arts – 100 Mass Media & Society; Sign 101 – American Sign Language I; Sign 102 – American Sign Language II, and Sociology 101 – Introduction to Sociology.

Students can also choose to enroll in a regular COC course. Hundreds of classes will be available this spring, most of which transfer to the University of California and California State University systems and can satisfy high school requirements and help students along their career pathways.

Summer is an especially good time for students to catch up or get ahead in their course work. Many high school students enroll in our summer courses to get a jumpstart on college. Students completing 10th grade this semester are classified as incoming juniors and eligible to take classes this summer.

The good news is that students can start preparing for the summer in January! Students can begin applying in January 1 and can expect registration to begin in May 2021.

To provide students with the help they need, we shifted our outreach to an “on-demand” style by providing weekly LIVE help via Zoom and posting how-to guides and videos on the website. For assistance, students can Connect LIVE with a COC Outreach Representative via Zoom from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. or can email earlycollege@canyons.edu.

Visit www.canyons.edu/collegenow for admission steps and additional information on our College NOW! program.