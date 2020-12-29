Getting Things Done in the Time of COVID – Councilwoman Laurene Weste

For Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste, these times are like nothing she has seen before. And while she and her fellow councilmembers have been hard at work trying to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, the City is still progressing on projects that are set to be completed or begin in the next year.

“There are a number of projects which will positively impact the community for years to come,” said Councilwoman Weste.

With a philosophy of doing what is possible to keep moving forward, Councilwoman Weste is proud of what the City was able to accomplish in 2020. The new Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, which opened in September, is already a popular new amenity. Located among the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, the Bike Park offers riders seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking.

Also, last year the City purchased the Valencia Ice Station, which will soon be an important amenity for the community, as a place for ice skating, recreation, tourism and events. The City is currently freshening up the inside, completing capital improvements and hiring an operator to assist in managing the facility. A new name and a new look are in the works, which will be announced in the first part of 2021.

The City also opened up the first inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park, which has been a welcome amenity for children of all abilities. Right next door, the City has acquired approximately two acres of land, which will go to increasing the size of the park for more families to enjoy.

“Our City is well known for keeping our eye on the ball, and though there were challenges this year, we kept pushing forward,” commented Councilwoman Weste.

”I am so proud of our community for being resilient, and I cannot wait to be able to see residents out there enjoying all our town has to offer. We just have to keep working at it, and hopefully, we can open up soon.”