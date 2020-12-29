Looking At Our Accomplishments – Councilman Cameron Smyth

It is important for us to reflect on all the progress we made in 2020 despite the unprecedented challenges that the year brought. The onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has not kept the City of Santa Clarita from working non-stop to meet and address the needs of residents.

In an exclusive interview with Councilmember Cameron Smyth, he shared some of the very exciting developments that are set to be completed or will be underway in the new year. “The City of Santa Clarita has continued to work hard throughout the pandemic, and I am so proud at all we have accomplished,” commented Councilman Smyth.

In 2021 the City expects to hand the keys over to the new state-of-the-art Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and see the completion of the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Councilman Smyth. The new Sheriff’s Station will provide much-needed space and facility enhancements to allow the Sheriff’s department to serve the community more efficiently. The City’s new Community Center will offer a popular destination for individuals and families seeking recreation, learning and socialization opportunities.

As we are still in the midst of the pandemic, Councilman Smyth wants to remind Santa Clarita residents to shop local and to continue supporting our local businesses and restaurants whenever possible. “We want these businesses to still be here when the restrictions are lifted because they are what makes this community such a special place to live,” Councilman Smyth stated. He closed with, “We hope to be in the final stretch of these difficult times, and I look forward to a better 2021.”