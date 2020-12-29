Meet New Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda

The City of Santa Clarita has long been a place that boasts award-winning schools, a family-friendly environment and high levels of safety. Our local government has been hard at work to maintain this same standard of excellence for our residents and businesses since its inception 33 years ago. City of Santa Clarita officials have made sure that this thriving community is keeping with the times through innovation and fiscal responsibility. For the past two years, we have gone through some very challenging times with the Tick Fire, the Saugus High School shooting and now COVID-19, but in the true nature of the Santa Clarita Community, we have always come through stronger and more connected.

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many more challenges, and past Mayor Cameron Smyth made it a point to work closely with the community to see us through these unprecedented times. The battle has not yet been won and with the New Year comes a new Mayor. As our cover shows, the gavel has been passed to the very capable hands of Bill Miranda. Mayor Miranda was sworn in at the City Council’s final meeting of 2020.

“I believe Bill will do good things for the Santa Clarita Valley and wish him all the best,” Councilman Smyth stated.

The City’s new leader, and first Latino Mayor, was born and raised in New York City and entered the military academy shortly after graduating from high school. While in the academy, Mayor Miranda honed his skills in leadership and attention to detail, which would set the tone of his profession for years to come.

Mayor Miranda continued his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering, a master’s degree in management systems and has completed a year of doctoral studies in organizational management. His career has included work for Fortune 500 companies like IBM, Xerox and Data General. He moved his young family to the Santa Clarita Valley 37 years ago and was drawn to the community because of its reputation as a safe community with excellent schools. Mayor Miranda became the head of the Latino Chamber of Commerce in 2009.

“It was my first time being involved with politicians, as many of them would reach out for support and, in the course of doing that, I worked with Dante Acosta when he was elected to the City Council,” Mayor Miranda stated.

After Acosta left the City Council to become a State Assemblyman, Miranda felt he was the best fit to step into the role.

“I felt I was in the best position to represent the Latino community as a councilmember,” Mayor Miranda added.

After going through the application process, Miranda was appointed to the City Council to fill the remainder of Acosta’s term in 2017. Four years and one election later, Mayor Miranda has gained the vital experience and knowledge to prepare him for his current role, which comes with its own challenges.

“Many people come to public office and they might think they know more than they actually do,” said Mayor Miranda. “It is best to learn and absorb as much as you can.”

In 2021, Mayor Miranda will be charged with navigating the community through the pandemic.

“We have to keep everyone safe with social distancing, masks and staying home as much as possible,” he added. “With safety precautions in place, we need to open as many businesses and organizations as possible, and we have to get our society back to some semblance of normal. That’s my next goal. I also want to address improving multiculturalism and inclusion while fighting whatever racism that might be here,” Mayor Miranda stated.

He continued, “My plan for the next year is to assist the City’s Human Relations Roundtable in achieving its mission, which is to discuss diversity, inclusion and ways to defeat racism wherever it may exist in Santa Clarita.”

Looking towards the future, Santa Clarita residents have some exciting new projects on the horizon.

“We are most excited about the Canyon Country Community Center, which is going to add so much to the east side of town, and it will be a state-of-the-art facility. We are also in the process of renovating the former Ice Station. It will be an ice rink for those who like to ice skate, and it can be converted to fit large events,” Mayor Miranda added.

For Mayor Miranda, the utilization of community spaces is key. Despite the pandemic, he encourages institutions and the community to bring more events, shows and excitement for all of us to take part in, when it is safe to do so, in order to keep the same high quality of life Santa Clarita residents have come to enjoy.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie

