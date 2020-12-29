Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – A New Year

As English poet Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote, “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, It will be happier.” I think I can speak for all of us when I say we hope that 2021 will be happier than last year. 2020 was filled with unanticipated challenges, the biggest of which we are still grappling with. The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of our daily lives. We are now in the home stretch of having a vaccine available, and hopefully, we can soon put this all behind us.

I am proud of the way our community has come together to help each other during this trying time. Residents have supported one another – making sure their neighbors have the supplies they need, offering to pick up groceries, drop off a meal or simply share a message of support from six feet away. Our community has also rallied around our essential workers, making sure they know they are appreciated through messages of support, thoughtful gestures and our Hearts for Heroes campaign.

As we move further into the new year, make sure you stay up to date on the changing restrictions and guidelines issued by the State and the County of Los Angeles. The City will continue to update our COVID website with news, resources, testing sites, grant opportunities and more at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

There are many positive things on the horizon for our City in 2021. We will welcome the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to our roster of City amenities, the new Human Relations Roundtable, which I am proud to be the chair of, will get to work and we will welcome back many of Santa Clarita’s popular events and programs. It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as your Mayor and I look forward to happier times this year.