Monthly Message from City Manager Ken Striplin – Fiscally Healthy City

Each year the California State Auditor ranks all of the cities in the State based on their fiscal health. Thanks to the conservative budgeting practices of our City Council, Santa Clarita was once again ranked in the top ten percent of fiscally healthy cities. This is a testament to the City’s emphasis on being fiscally responsible over our 33 years of Cityhood. It is why during the economic downturns of the past and throughout the current COVID pandemic, we are able to continue to provide top-notch services to our residents. Santa Clarita received a low-risk designation and perfect scores in the categories of liquidity, general fund reserves and in both pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) obligations, receiving a total combined score of 93.47.

Over the past year, throughout the pandemic, while other municipalities were forced to cut services and furlough staff, Santa Clarita was in a good place to weather the storm because of our fiscal health. In fact, we were able to add popular new amenities to the City, such as the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. Located in the hills above the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, the Bike Park offers riders of all ages and skills levels seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking. Residents are thrilled to have this new opportunity to get active and hone their skills in a socially distanced manner. The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita has not only benefitted our residents, but local bike shops are also experiencing a financial boost. Reported bike sales have increased significantly since the September Bike Park opening, with customers sharing they intend to ride their new wheels at the Bike Park.

The City of Santa Clarita prides itself on being fiscally responsible to ensure we can continue to provide the high-quality of life and the ammenities our residents enjoy.