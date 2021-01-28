A Note From the Publishers – Feb/Mar 2021
There are no words that I can personally write that would be more profound or eloquent than those of Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old young woman of color from Los Angeles. Ms. Gorman presented her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20th and literally took everyones breath away. It was a beautifully paced, well-judged poem, but it will live long beyond the time and space of the moment. Ms. Gorman delivered her piece with grace, the words it contained will resonate with people the world over: today, tomorrow, and far into the future.
The month of February is known for Valentine’s Day, but it is also Black History month, so what better way for us to use our platform to celebrate and share the wisest of words from the first-ever youth poet laureate in history …
“The Hill We Climb” – Amanda Gorman
When day comes we ask ourselves, where
can we find light in this never-ending shade?
The loss we carry, a sea we must wade
We’ve braved the belly of the beast
We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace
And the norms and notions of what just is
Isn’t always justice
And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it
Somehow we do it
Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished
We the successors of a country and a time
Where a skinny black girl descended from
slaves and raised by a single mother can
dream of becoming president only to
find herself reciting for one
And yes we are far from polished far from
pristine but that doesn’t mean we are
striving to form a union that is perfect
We are striving to forge a union with purpose
To compose a country committed to all cultures,
colors, characters and conditions of man
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands
between us but what stands before us
We close the divide because we know, to put our
future first, we must first put our differences aside
We lay down our arms so we can reach out our
arms to one another
We seek harm to none and harmony for all
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew
That even as we hurt, we hoped
That even as we tired, we tried
That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious
Not because we will never again know defeat
but because we will never again sow division
Scripture tells us to envision that everyone
shall sit under their own vine and fig tree
And no one shall make them afraid
If we’re to live up to our own time
Then victory won’t lie in the blade
But in all the bridges we’ve made
That is the promise to glade
The hill we climb
If only we dare
It’s because being American is more than a
pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into
and how we repair it
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our
nation rather than share it
Would destroy our country if it
meant delaying democracy
And this effort very nearly succeeded
But while democracy can be periodically
delayed it can never be permanently defeated
In this truth in this faith we trust
For while we have our eyes on the future
history has its eyes on us
This is the era of just redemption
We feared at its inception
We did not feel prepared to be the heirs
of such a terrifying hour but within it we
found the power to author a new chapter
To offer hope and laughter to ourselves
So while once we asked, how could we
possibly prevail over catastrophe?
Now we assert
How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?
We will not march back to what was
but move to what shall be
A country that is bruised but whole,
benevolent but bold, fierce and free
We will not be turned around
or interrupted by intimidation
because we know our inaction and inertia
will be the inheritance of the next generation
Our blunders become their burdens
But one thing is certain:
If we merge mercy with might,
and might with right,
then love becomes our legacy
and change our children’s birthright
So let us leave behind a country
better than the one we were left with
every breath from my bronze-pounded
chest, we will raise this wounded world
into a wondrous one
We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,
we will rise from the windswept northeast
where our forefathers first realized revolution
We will rise from the lake-rimmed
cities of the midwestern states,
we will rise from the sunbaked south
We will rebuild, reconcile and recover
and every known nook of our nation and
every corner called our country,
our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,
battered and beautiful
When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it
