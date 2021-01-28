Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17759 Sweetgum Lane in Canyon Country

VIEWS! This stunning sunset view home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3,215 Sq. Ft. of living space is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floor plan. Upon entering the living room, you will notice the soaring ceilings and windows galore with views of the beautiful green mountains. Entertainers kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large island with intricate detailing, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry like you have never seen! There is a dining area in the kitchen and a separate formal dining room. Family room with fireplace. Conveniently located downstairs is a large bedroom and full bathroom. In addition 3rd Car garage space has been converted into a music room, but can easily be reconverted. Upstairs find a large loft with more views of the beautiful mountains. The spacious master bedroom has views that are unlimited!! The master ensuite has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual vanities with granite countertops and backsplash, and walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are great size and share a jack-and-jill bathroom that features dual sinks. Enjoy nightly sunsets in your beautifully landscaped, private, hill-top backyard. Dual AC and stamped concrete with no rear neighbors! Near the community pool, park, Award-winning schools, shopping and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for.

Craig Martin works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks in the top 1% of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was also featured on TLC’s

“Flip that House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor. Call 661-466-HOME or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty ONE Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201in Valencia. Winter Selling Sale! List your Home for 2%. Call for Details.