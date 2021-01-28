Sharing A Smile and Supporting Local

​Our cover this month is paying homage to shopping local. We are so thankful to our cover model Naimah Kelly for sharing her bright smile with us, she was such a dear and is absolutely gorgeous! A big thanks to Michael Asmar of Joie de Vivre Photographie for capturing such special moments. And thank you to Kim Kurowski of A1-Party for the balloons.

The month of love is here and as we get ready to celebrate with the ones we cherish most, be sure to support local businesses when making plans. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges that most of us, if not all, are still trying to navigate and our small business and non-profits are really finding it difficult to keep their doors open. The Santa Clarita Business community needs your help more than ever! The Santa Clarita Valley is like no other place in this country and in times of great difficulty we all band together to see us through and this Valentine’s Day season as we all look for gifts, places to eat and things to do in these unprecedented times to show love to our sweethearts, remember local business provide some of the best services and gift ideas right here in your own backyard. We have compiled a few ideas that might help you make a lasting memory while supporting your community.

Share A Delicious Meal

There are lots of award-winning restaurants within a short driving distance. Most of them are offering deals for Valentine’s Day from wine pairing three course meals on a pre-made menu to delicious small crowd favorites. Whatever your taste there is a restaurant for you.

Enjoy A Beverage

With a huge hit on the spirits industries out here, why not order a bottle or two from a local winery, a specialty cocktail or a 6-pack of some craft beer and take your date out on a romantic picnic, or have a cozy night at home. Be sure to drink responsibly and Uber

Looking and Feeling Good Together

There are several retail stores and boutiques that offer quality merchandise and other services like facials and massages. Book a much-needed couples massage or get a facial together from highly trained individuals, who can sit down with you and carefully go over what your skin might need.

Giving Back Together

Non-profit organizations are the lifeblood of our community and they are always in need of some help. Volunteer together during these unprecedented times and give the gift of giving back.

No matter what you choose, be sure to take a look at a local business or non-profits first before deciding. They would be a lot more appreciative of your business.

Cheers and Happy Valentine’s Day!