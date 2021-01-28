Stay Engaged and Learn Something New with the Santa Clarita Public Library
There are a variety of virtual opportunities available for residents of all ages with the Santa Clarita Public Library. Does your child need help with homework? Is your teen looking to engage in a virtual game day? Do you need a respite to relax with some adult coloring and music? The Library offers these activities and so much more. All you need is a computer or smartphone and internet access to take part.
One of the many challenging aspects of the last year is the switch to distance learning for our young students, which means parents are taking on the role of teacher. Our library staff and volunteers are here to help with free Zoom sessions every Tuesday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. You can also access 24-7 homework help with – HelpNow – the online tutoring database you can access free with your library card.
Another popular library activity during the health restrictions is the Grab-and-Go kits. Specially curated for kids, teens or adults – these kits offer a chance to get hands-on with a craft project. Kits include all major components to complete the project as well as step-by-step directions. These kits are available first-come, first-served. Make sure to follow the Santa Clarita Public Library on social media to find out when they will be available or visit the Library website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
For those looking to explore a new book, stay tuned for the big announcement of the One Story One City selection for 2021. Each March, this interactive program encourages discussion among residents while promoting reading and learning through the celebration of one story. Participants will really eat up this year’s delicious selection!
