Supporting our Santa Clarita Businesses

We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe. Last month saw the greatest surge in cases and deaths since the virus began and overwhelmed our already stretched-thin healthcare workers. I want to once again share my heartfelt appreciation for our healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. They have been on the frontline of the pandemic for months and continue to care for our loved ones in need. I encourage all of you to continue to follow the health and safety protocols until we can make this pandemic a thing of the past. The sooner we do that, the sooner we can ease the strain on our essential workers and the sooner our businesses can reopen and get back to regular capacity.

To say the last year has been hard on our local businesses would be a grave understatement. The months of lockdown and capacity restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 has forced many businesses to close their doors forever. Local businesses need our support now more than ever. I encourage all of you to shop and eat local when you can. By ordering take out and safely shopping at local stores, you can help these businesses remain open and make it through this tough time.

A good place to start your support of our local businesses is the City’s Safer Business Commitment website. This site lets Santa Clarita businesses take a public pledge to follow the latest safety guidelines and best practices, so residents and employees can have confidence and comfort in returning to our local businesses. For more information, please go to www.VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.