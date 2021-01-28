Young Women In Public Affairs Awards Offered

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women. Three winning applicants who attend local high schools or colleges and are 16-19 years of age on April 1, 2021 will receive an award up to $1,000. The 1st place winner will also have the potential to progress to Zonta’s District 9 award of $1,500 and Zonta International’s award of $5,000.

Statistics show about 40% of the world’s workforce is women; however, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an international organization of national parliaments, shows only 25.1% of all national parliamentarians were female as of October 2020.

According to the 2020 Gender Parity Index, women in the United States comprise 51% of the population but make up only 24% of the U.S. Senate, 27% of the U.S. House of Representatives, 30% of statewide offices, 29% of state legislative seats, and 22% of mayors in cities with populations over 30,000.

YWPA awards are presented to young women who demonstrate their leadership skills and are committed to public service and civic causes. Applicants who demonstrate evidence of the fol-lowing are eligible to apply:

Active commitment to volunteerism

Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid)

Volunteer leadership achievements

Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs

Support for Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org and must be completed and returned to Zonta Club of SCV by March 5, 2021.