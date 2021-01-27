 

Zonta Club Accepting Applications For Virginia Wrage Scholarships

by | Jan 27, 2021 | Community

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls. Each year, the club’s Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund provides scholarships to deserving women over 40 years of age who live in the Santa Clarita Valley community.
The club is honored to assist these praiseworthy women in the name of Virginia Wrage. After all, Virginia Wrage was a dedicated and loved Zontian, mother and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis which resulted in a major career change for her. In fact, Virginia Wrage was able to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Air-lines. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with cancer 2 years later. Before her death, Virginia helped plan a fund that would assist other mature women through challenges such as those she faced.
Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000. The recipients of these scholarships are facing difficult life challenges. Some are returning to school at mid-life to be able to support them-selves and their children. Others are victims of domestic abuse or are struggling single mothers. Some recipients are even on the verge of becoming homeless.
Applications must be completed and returned to Zonta Club of SCV by March 31, 2021. The winners will be notified by April 30, 2021. Each recipient will receive a scholarship check and a special certificate during the club’s Special Awards Night in May 2021. For more information, please visit: www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund

 

