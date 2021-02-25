Christy Smith Appointed to Delta Stewardship Council

Former Assemblymember Christy Smith announced today that she has been appointed by Speaker Anthony Rendon to serve on the Delta Stewardship Council.

“I am honored to be appointed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to serve on the California Delta Stewardship Council. Established in 2010, the Council of seven members works in close concert with state experts and scientists to ensure reliable water supply for the state while protecting the health of our precious Delta ecosystem. I’m excited to continue to work in service of California on one of our most urgent policy issues.”

The Council was created to advance the state’s coequal goals for the Delta – a more reliable statewide water supply and a healthy and protected ecosystem, both achieved in a manner that protects and enhances the unique characteristics of the Delta as an evolving place.

To do this, the Act required that the Council develop an enforceable long-term sustainable management plan for the Delta to ensure coordinated action at the federal, state, and local levels. The Delta Plan, adopted in 2013, includes both regulatory policies and non-binding recommendations.

Perhaps the Council’s most important and challenging role is the facilitation, coordination, and integration of a range of actions and policies in support of the coequal goals. Implementing the Delta Plan occurs through the Council’s leadership of the Delta Plan Interagency

Implementation Committee, ongoing staff-to-staff agency coordination, development of science to support the Delta Plan and related activities and use of the Council’s regulatory authority over “covered actions” – plans, programs and/or projects that must be consistent with the Delta Plan.

Part of the Council is the Delta Science Program, charged with providing the best possible unbiased scientific information to inform water and environmental management decisions for the Delta. The Council appoints a Lead Scientist to oversee the program, and also appoints the 10 members of the Delta Independent Science Board, which has broad authority to provide over-sight of the scientific research, monitoring and assessment programs that support adaptive management of the Delta.

To learn about the Council’s most recent work, view the 2020 Annual Report and the 2019 Annual Report. Annual Reports for years prior to 2019 are available upon request via archives@deltacouncil.ca.gov.