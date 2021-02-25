Colorectal Cancer Legislation Promotes Cancer Screenings

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. First observed in 2000, it is an opportunity for patients and survivors to educate the public, fundraise, and remind us that screenings save lives. Although the number of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year has dropped since the mid-1980s, colorectal cancer is still the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S. Therefore, it is commendable that in December 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a fiscal year 2021 funding bill that eliminates a Medicare cost-sharing loophole for colorectal cancer screenings. Research shows that additional costs incurred by patients can be a significant barrier to accessing cancer screenings.

Called the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act, the bill phases out unexpected, out-of-pocket costs that Medicare beneficiaries face after a colonoscopy if a polyp is found and removed.

Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), states, “We know colorectal cancer can be prevented with regular screenings and that it is more treatable when found early. Thanks to the Congress’ action to phase out cost-sharing for colorectal cancer screenings in Medicare, we can further reduce suffering and death from this preventable disease.”

In recent decades, the rate of colorectal cancer has dropped in part because early screenings have detected pre-cancerous polyps. However, the rate of cancer screenings has plummeted abruptly during the Covid pandemic. To address this emergency, the American Cancer Society (ACS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) have joined a coalition of 76 organizations to urge the public to resume recommended cancer screenings.

The coalition advises people to talk with their health care providers about resuming cancer screenings because early identification significantly improves outcomes. Cancer still represents a major threat, so taking action as soon as is safely feasible will reduce the negative impact that the pandemic is having on cancer screenings and result in better outcomes for those dealing with colorectal cancer.

For information about American Cancer Society programs and services, contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 or live chat at www.cancer.org.