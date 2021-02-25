FivePoint Valencia Launches Community Website

Santa Clarita Valley home shoppers will soon see an inviting array of distinctive new home designs, as FivePoint Valencia takes shape. Learn more about upcoming opportunities and Valencia’s innovative community design at www.valencia.com and connect on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia.

Valencia’s new homes are planned for first-time, move-up and empty nester singles, couples and families, and will provide diverse choices with versatile layouts and in-door/outdoor living spaces. Featured styles will include classic California, Italian and Spanish, and edgier, contemporary urban architecture.

Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings, which will offer diverse ways to explore the community’s glorious outdoor environment.

About 10,000 acres are dedicated to open space, interwoven with unique discovery points and biking, hiking and electric vehicle trails. About 275 acres of parks will feature diverse amenities for kids and adults.

Valencia is also planned for new schools, and for light commercial uses. The community’s location complements its design and pricing diversity, scenic location and signature amenities.

Retail, dining and leisure choices are close to home and adjacency to the I-5 puts area work centers within easy reach. Convenient access to Metrolink, additional freeways and state highways strengthens connectivity with diverse destinations.

FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use, planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets—Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Also see www.fivepoint.com