Hello Santa Clarita Residents

by | Feb 24, 2021 | Business News

My name is Linda Jones, and I am the owner and managing partner of Buck Jones Taxes. We specialize in Individual and Business Taxes. I know that we are all going through a lot with the safer at home orders, school closures, working from home, civil unrest, and worrying about the health of ourselves, family members, friends, and community; I pray for peace for us all through this storm.
I have 15+ years of experience preparing taxes. After a long career in Corporate America, I have decided that now is the time for me to realize my dream of self-employment. My prices are competitive, I am educated, experienced, credentialed, knowledgeable, trustworthy, responsive, and friendly.
I am asking for a chance and an opportunity to serve my community, earn your trust, respect, and develop solid good relationships with the people of Santa Clarita.
We will turn over every stone to lower your taxes and get you the biggest possible refund. You
Are In Good Hands at Buck Jones Taxes – We Got Your Back!
For more information please call: 661-655-4289 or visit my website: https://www.buckjonesassociates.com, to learn more about the Top 10 ways to avoid taxes. Thank you.

