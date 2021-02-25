Innovative COVID-19 Protection Comes to Santa Clarita

FourStar Lighting has been a major lighting distributor since the early 2000’s and recently began selling UV-C products for both residential and commercial properties.

Since the arrival of COVID-19, many businesses and families are taking extra precautions to keep those around them safe.

What started as an inquiry from clients in how to combat COVID19 using technology, turned into a chance to help people in the Santa Clarita community.

After extensive research, FourStar Lighting found a European-based company that builds their cutting-edge products from pristine quality equipment that meets the highest standards.

“I wanted to make sure the community we serve is getting a product that is both innovative in its ability to protect, and solidly well made.

I’m working with this wonderful family-owned Italian company that takes great pride in their work. I felt this was a great fit and the best time to introduce these products to the Santa Clarita Valley,” commented Michael Goldstein, owner of FourStar Lighting.

The units have a proven 99.9 percent rate of warding off contaminants such as SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) and other harmful airborne viruses. “UV-C lighting has been around for years, but now, with design and functionality backed by years of scientific research which ensure the devices are effective, I’m proud to bring to my community this potentially life-saving technology.

Each UV-C device uses advanced technology like a honeycomb TiOx (Titanium Dioxide) filter which increases indoor air quality. They are also available in many portable sizes which makes them convenient and especially ideal for commercial businesses, classrooms, medical facilities, offices and more.

They come with a 5-year manufacturing warranty and use Ozone-Free Pure Quartz UV-C lamps that have 18,000 hours of lamp life and are EPA and FDA approved. “I cannot wait to start seeing these products all over Santa Clarita and knowing that we are together in the fight to keep each other safe,” Michael added.

For more information, please email sales@4starlighting.com or call: 661-295-1888.