It’s Tax Season! Liberty Tax – Canyon Center

It’s tax season and the professionals at Liberty Tax Service can help with all your tax needs. For the past 45 years the owner, William Shahin has been helping individuals and businesses prepare their income tax returns. “I have been in this business for 45 years and am so lucky to have good reviews by my customers,” commented William. William has received many awards and certificates for his services to include his most recent in 2020 from the City of Santa Clarita. “It was a great honor to be recognized by the City and we will continue to provide the same great service to current and new clients,” commented William. William holds a certification as an Enrollment Agent or EA and CEBS which is a Certified Employee Benefits Specialists from the Wharton School of Business.

For all your tax needs please visit the website: www.libertytax.com