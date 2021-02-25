SCAA Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all High School senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the visual arts field.
The Association awards three scholarships: $1000, $750 and $500.
During a 20-minute interview, students should be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.
Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the Awards Ceremony and/or virtual exhibits.
Applicants should note the following important dates:
March 16-Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork
March 23, 24, 25 Interview dates (after school hours)
Winners art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases
To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, please email Margaret Raab, Email: raabartorg5@gmail.com
Please include the following information:
Name
High School
Contact information of the applicant
Post high school plans if known
Preferred date of interview (we will try to accommodate)
