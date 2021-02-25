SCV Senior Center Has Fun Plans for March
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its March 2021 line-up of “Drive In” outdoor events. The Senior Center has been offering these wonderful “Drive In” events for several months – all Covid protocols are strictly enforced.
March 6 (Saturday) at 3:00 p.m.-
J.R.’s Comedy Club returns for an afternoon of fun and laughter featuring six different comedians on the stage at the Bella Vida Parking lot. (minimal charge)
March 9 (Tuesday) at 2:00 p.m.-
Join us for Bingo! Yes….there are prizes! Question is, will YOU be a lucky winner?
March 13 (Saturday) at 3:00 p.m.-
Concert featuring the “Blue Breeze Band”. The Best of Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk, Jazz & Blues. Come and enjoy an afternoon of great music – live on the outdoor stage at Bella Vida! Free of charge
March 27 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.-
Another night at the Drive-In movies! Enjoy a night out from the comfort and safety of your car. Movie TBA – Free of charge
Reservations for all events are required at www.myscvcoa.org and events will sell out. For more information, please visit our website at www.myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444 x 151.
All Drive-In Events are held in the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Parking lot at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.
Light refreshments are provided at all events. We hope to see you soon!
