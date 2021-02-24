 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Cover

Selina Thomas …. a rising star in Santa Clarita

by | Feb 24, 2021 | Business News

Recently nominated as a Rising Star by the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Selina Thomas is continuing to make a positive impact in the Santa Clarita Valley.
As the CEO/Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting a Human Resources firm, Ms. Thomas provides her many clients and followers with the latest compliance updates in daily 30 second videos of information.
Adding to her already busy schedule she now hosts a popular podcast on The Santa Clarita Valley Signal aptly titled Selina Thomas SCV’S HR Guru. Selina has a catalog of in-depth interviews with CEO’s and Grammy Award Winning Artists. The podcast focuses on the many businesses in the SCV all while highlighting the people behind the companies. Selina masterfully blends questions and conversation all while adding humor and insight to the latest headlines and business news with her guests.
Ms. Thomas looks forward to the rest of 2021 knowing the forecast for small businesses recovery is very bright. Continue to look for this rising star to do great things in Santa Clarita.
To contact Selina Thomas go to www.6degreeshrconsulting.com or call 661-432-1088.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
SCAA Scholarship Awards

SCAA Scholarship Awards

by | Feb 24, 2021 |

  The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all High School senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442