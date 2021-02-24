Selina Thomas …. a rising star in Santa Clarita

Recently nominated as a Rising Star by the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Selina Thomas is continuing to make a positive impact in the Santa Clarita Valley.

As the CEO/Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting a Human Resources firm, Ms. Thomas provides her many clients and followers with the latest compliance updates in daily 30 second videos of information.

Adding to her already busy schedule she now hosts a popular podcast on The Santa Clarita Valley Signal aptly titled Selina Thomas SCV’S HR Guru. Selina has a catalog of in-depth interviews with CEO’s and Grammy Award Winning Artists. The podcast focuses on the many businesses in the SCV all while highlighting the people behind the companies. Selina masterfully blends questions and conversation all while adding humor and insight to the latest headlines and business news with her guests.

Ms. Thomas looks forward to the rest of 2021 knowing the forecast for small businesses recovery is very bright. Continue to look for this rising star to do great things in Santa Clarita.

To contact Selina Thomas go to www.6degreeshrconsulting.com or call 661-432-1088.