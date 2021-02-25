Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s 2021 Little Black Dress Event

Join us on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia’s Garden.

This will be an afternoon “tearoom modeling” fashion event. Featuring fashions provided by Macy’s of Westfield Valencia and models from SIGSCV’s membership and members of our community.

Proceeds for this event will benefit Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s programs including our signature programs, Live Your Dream Awards and Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls.

Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls gives girls the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals, empowering them to break cycles of poverty, violence, and abuse

Our MC for the afternoon will be none other than our beloved Ed Masterson. Participants will enjoy a scrumptious lunch including dessert. We will have beautiful raffle baskets on display, a silent auction and live auction. Entertainment will be provided by Tommy Peacock. Attire for the afternoon will be a “Little Black Dress”. Guests will be socially distanced.

Who we are: Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is part of the global volunteer organization, Soroptimist International, whose mission is to provide women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Our vision is to ensure that women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and to live their dreams.

We are committed to foster international goodwill and understanding, provide leadership development op-portunities and fellowship. Serving as a global voice for women, we advance public awareness of women’s issues and celebrate their contributions and achievement globally and locally.

We dedicate our time and resources to actively serve in our community and build roads of opportunities for local women and girls in crisis to help them reach their full potential.

For more information please contact: Kim Kurowski, President at Kim_kurowski@hotmail.com, Sandi Naba, Co-Chair at SBNaba@gmail.com or Stephanie Gurne, Co-Chair at stephabercrombie3@gmail.com.

Tickets:

VIP Ticket – $85.00

VIP Table Seating

VIP Package to include

wine and 20 raffle tickets

Plated lunch

General Admission Ticket – $65.00

Plated lunch

Tickets can be purchased on our website at www.sigscv.org

Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation

Ruby Sponsors: Nola Arnoson’s Advanced

Audiology, Steve & Valerie Gausche, and

Soroptimists President Kim Kurowski,

Vice-President Sue Tweddell, Event Co-Chair Sandi Naba and Public Relations Chair Dana Baker.

Emerald Sponsor: Effective Divorce Mediation LLC

Sapphire Sponsor: I See Party Rentals

Amethyst Sponsor: LARC Ranch

Media Sponsor: Santa Clarita Magazine

Corporate Sponsor: The Hyatt Valencia

Wine Sponsor for VIP Packages:

Mystic Hills Winery

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Pearl – $1500: VIP Table seating for 6, 6 VIP Packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), Sponsor Gift, Press Coverage, Advertising in Social Media, Name in Program.

Ruby – $1000: VIP Table seating for 4, 4 VIP Packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), Sponsor Gift, Press Coverage, Advertising in Social Media, Name in Program.

Emerald – $500: VIP Table seating for 2, 2 VIP Packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), Sponsor Gift, Press Coverage, Advertising in Social Media, Name in Program.

Sapphire – $250: VIP Table seating for 1, 1 VIP Packages

(to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), Name in Program.

Amethyst – $100: Name in Program Only

​