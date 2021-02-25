Soroptimist International of Valencia’s GAMES FOR A CAUSE

Join us on Sunday, March 14, 2021 starting at 5 p.m.

Are you a pro at trivia? Do you enjoy sipping on a good cocktail from the comforts of home while enjoying a delectable charcuterie board? If you answered yes to any of these questions have we got an event for you!!

Tickets are still available for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s virtual Games for a Cause on Sunday, March 14, 2021!

We have a wide range of ticket packages available that include cocktails and charcuterie board for 2-4 people. Make it a family night of fun!

There will also be a silent auction beginning March 1st at 9am. With thirty one AMAZING baskets being auctioned off you’re sure to find more than one you’d like to take home.

This event and silent auction are critical for the support of Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls will help girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults. Dream It, Be It targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success by providing girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

There are many ways you can help support our community women and girls through this fun event, which include sponsorships, tax-deductible donations of cash and/or goods, and purchasing tickets to the event.

To purchase tickets or make a donation you can visit: www.CharityAuction.bid/sivgames.

Sponsors

American Solar Brokers

Crumbatorium Bakery

The Mortgage Doc

Select Plus Lending

Mercedes-Benz Valencia

Norona Insurance

Santa Clarita Magazine

Santa Clarita Success Squad

Taylor Kellstrom Real Estate

Valencia Team Rockstars

A little about Soroptimist

Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Since our charter date, December 3, 1974, SIV has contributed nearly a million dollars to local agencies and international programs aimed at improving the lives of women and girls. We are proud to be part of an international organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Santa Clarita Valley and around the globe.

For more information go to sivalencia.org.

Net proceeds from this event will benefit our Soroptimist Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It Be It.

Live Your Dream

Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Over half of our Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.

For more information go to www.sivalencia.org/programmes/live-your-dream-award.

Dream It, Be It

Soroptimist’s Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls gives girls the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals, empowering them to break cycles of poverty, violence, and abuse. By reaching girls while they are still young, we not only can help them stay healthy and safe in the short term, but we can reduce the number of women in crisis in the future. Putting them on a path will help them realize their dreams. It is a FREE conference developed to empower Junior High school girls to become strong, successful adults. Participants gain mentoring from professional female role models, career education, resources to begin setting career goals, and inspiration to live their dreams!

For more information go to www.sivalencia.org/programmes/dream-it-be-it.

Please visit Soroptimist’s Facebook page for current updates and information: www.facebook.com/SIValenciaCA.

