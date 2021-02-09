Valentine’s Day with The Old Town Junction
Romance is in the air and many are looking forward to spending time with those that matter most. Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day with a significant other or with a socially distanced group of friends The Old Town Junction has something fabulous in store everyone. For $89 per person, you can choose from a selection of carefully crafted dishes from the Valentine’s Menu. Each course contains three or four options to choose from so you can mix it up and enjoy all the delicious flavors created by Chef Daniel Otto and his team. If you are dinning at the restaurant there will be a larger menu available.
Call today and make your reservation: 661-702-4888 or visit the website for more information: www.theoldtownjunction.com
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – Feb/Mar 2021
There are no words that I can personally write that would be more profound or eloquent than those of Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old young woman of color from Los Angeles. Ms. Gorman presented her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe...
Sharing A Smile and Supporting Local
Our cover this month is paying homage to shopping local. We are so thankful to our cover model Naimah Kelly for sharing her bright smile with us, she was such a dear and is absolutely gorgeous! A big thanks to Michael Asmar of Joie de Vivre Photographie for...
SCV Water Seats 2021 Board Leadership Gary Martin Re-Elected as Board President Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen to Serve as Vice Presidents
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president. Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen were selected to serve as vice presidents. The trio will lead the agency in 2021 as it builds upon the foundation of success from its...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE