Zonta Club of SCV’s Luncheon Rescheduled Women Working for a Cause, Not for Applause

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley usually hosts its annual event, “Women in Service”, which honors outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. The luncheon was set to be held on April 17, 2021 at the beautiful Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita. However, due to the pandemic, the event has been rescheduled.

The “Women in Service” luncheon honors dynamic volunteers who are nominated by non-profit organizations that share the Zonta mission. These extraordinary women contribute their time and expertise to make our community a better place to live. All nominees are honored at this event; however, only one nominee is chosen to receive the “Carmen Sarro Award” for “Improv-ing the Status of Women Through Community Service”. The award recognizes and celebrates the life of Zonta Club of SCV’s dear member, Carmen Sarro, who had such a positive impact on the people and organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Carmen Sarro is the epitome of the spirit of volunteerism among Zonta members of the Santa Clarita Valley. Carmen was a two-time president of the Zonta Club of SCV, a charter member of the Canyon Theater Guild, President of the Santa Clarita Arts Council and active in numerous charities including the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Zonta Club of SCV looks forward to hosting a safe and fabulous “Women in Service” event in the near future. For more information about “Women in Service”, please visit www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service/