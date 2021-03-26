A Thoughtful Approach to Tax Planning Could Be Missing from Your Retirement Strategy

Do you know the single largest and often most unexpected expense in retirement? Taxes!

April 15 may be tax filing deadline, but proactive tax planning takes place all year round! What I have seen missing from most retirement plans over my past two decades of providing holistic financial advice is a thoughtful conversation to reduce the impact of taxes eroding hard-earned savings.

There have been significant changes in the tax code in recent years, particularly impacting retirees. From the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the SECURE Act, this is a complex and rapidly changing landscape that requires specialized expertise and ongoing commitment to navigate.

For this reason, I invest significant time and resources into being a Master Elite member of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, an organization of financial professionals dedicated to the ongoing education and mastery of the latest retirement tax laws.

Concerned about taxes impacting your retirement? Let’s connect for a 20-minute call to discuss how we can be of help. Contact us at (661) 297-7566 or visit www.PiersonWealthManagement.com. We are located at 28368 Constellation Rd., Ste. 396, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisors LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGA Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. CA Insurance Lic# OC92500. Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is a group of financial professionals who pay a fee to attend a seminar that explores regulations, tax updates, and other issues regarding individual retirement accounts. It does not qualify a financial professional to provide investment recommendations, or advice.