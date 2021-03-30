American Cancer Society Celebrates National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, is an annual celebration observed in many countries. In the United States it was established in 1974 and is celebrated during the 3rd week in April. It is organized by the Points of Light Foundation, founded by President George H.W. Bush, to thank thousands of volunteers across the country who keep organizations running, meet community needs and provide services that would not exist without volunteers. He states, “The solution to each problem that confronts us begins with an individual who steps forward and says, ‘I can help.’”

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society celebrates its volunteers this month and encourages our community members to help meet the needs of cancer patients and their families. There are numerous ways to join the fight against cancer. ACS provides flexible opportunities and options to work from home. Be a community event leader. Work in the specialty retail Discovery Shop. Use your social media skills to share information about cancer advocacy and fundraising needs. Provide rides for cancer patients needing transportation to treatment. To see a list of specific opportunities, visit cancer.org/volunteer. Review “volunteer opportunities” and narrow the search by selecting a specific program type and zip code. Once you create an account and sign up for a position, a member of the Volunteer Care Team will reach out to you. If you need help selecting a position, call the 24/7 helpline (800-227-2345) and a member of the Volunteer Care Team will work with you to find one that suits your needs.

If you’d like to get involved with Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser, organizers invite you to attend the SCV Relay For Life Spring into Relay With Hope virtual bingo social on April 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. Have fun and learn about the many Relay For Life volunteer opportunities. Visit SCVRelay.org for more details about the event.

The inspiring acts of kindness by millions of individuals create the magic that happens when people work together toward a common purpose. Support the fight against cancer and volunteer to save lives. The power of working together can bring about monumental change.