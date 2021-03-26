Circle of Hope Announces Return of Limited In-Person Support Services

Circle of Hope has announced it will be resuming limited in-person classes, programs and support group meetings in a small, very reduced capacity with a limited attendance of individuals per class to ensure social distancing.

In March of last year, Circle of Hope suspended in person services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization still offered financial assistance to those qualified individuals who needed assistance in affording their cancer medical bills. The organization was also able to convert some of their classes and programs to virtual events through Zoom and Facebook live which they offered throughout the last year.

Prior to the pandemic, Circle of Hope offered over 36 cancer wellness programs, classes and therapies as part of their cancer supportive services. All services provided through Circle of Hope are free of charge to those in our community who are actively in cancer treatment and to cancer survivors. Many of the classes and programs are also designed to include those effected by cancer including family, friends and caregivers. “We are so excited to welcome back our many clients who come to Circle of Hope for the services that we offer”, states Laura Kirchhoff, Executive Director of Circle of Hope. “We have been waiting for this day now for over a year. Our office and Wellness Center has gone through an extensive cleaning and sanitization process and every protocol is in place to ensure the health and well being of our clients, staff and volunteers. We have installed air purifiers using a 4-step process including UV light. We have a very limited number of classes at this time to ensure that multiple classes are not in the building at one time and we have limited the number of attendees per class to 5 or less. Some classes and programs will be held as hybrid events to also include Zoom. Many of our classes will be held outdoors at the wellness center if possible or in a local park. Masks will be worn at all times, temperatures will be taken, sanitizer will be amply available and we will social distance at all times to ensure we have followed all safety requirements and protocol established by the state, county and city. We are so excited to be able to say Welcome Back!”

A listing of monthly classes and programs is available each month in the Santa Clarita Magazine and on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321