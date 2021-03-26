JCI Santa Clarita Hosts “Politics on Tap”

JCI Santa Clarita will be hosting Politics on Tap on Thursday, April 8th at 6:30 pm through Zoom. Politics on Tap is a quarterly series hosted by JCI Santa Clarita to provide its members, also known as Jaycees, an opportunity to be civically engaged and aims to bring in local leaders to discuss how their organizations affect the community.

For their first event of 2021, the Jaycees have invited Santa Clarita’s three newest SCV Water Agency members, Kathye Armitage, Beth Braunstein, and Piotr Orzechowski. They’ll be discussing what the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board does, how they each work to keep our local water clean, safe, accessible, and affordable, what project or initiatives they are currently working on, and how young people can get more active locally.

This event is free for both members and non-members. Registration is required. All registered participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance for our panelists.

“This event is a unique way for young people in Santa Clarita and our neighboring communities to meet their elected officials in a more intimate and casual setting,” says Andrew Munson, VP of Civic Engagement for JCI Santa Clarita.

Aout the panelists:

Kathye Armitage (Division 3) is a lifelong resident of Los Angeles County and received her Bachelor of Science degree at CSU Northridge, her master’s at UCLA, and a Graduate Certificate in Sustainable Natural Resources from Oregon State University. She was selected to serve on the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Stakeholder Advisory Committee in 2020 and serves on the Public Outreach and Legislation Committee on the SCV Water Agency.

Beth Braunstein (Division 1) is originally from Gainesville, Florida and has been living in Santa Clarita for the last five years with her husband and children. She is a member of the Finance and Administration Committee.

Piotr Orzechowski (Division 2) holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Minors in Biology and Business Administration. He currently is the Environmental Water Programs Manager for Holland America Group. He serves on the Engineering and Operations Committee with the Agency. Outside of the SCV Water Agency, he enjoys supporting local non-profits in Santa Clarita.