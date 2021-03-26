JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Public Speaking Workshop
Did you know that public speaking is feared MORE than death?!? Hear from a Certified Human Potential Coach and Toastmasters International Accredited Speaker on how to prepare and deliver meaningful and memorable speeches!
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a public speaking workshop presented by JCI member Tom Iland. In this workshop, participants will learn the basic concepts of public speaking and engage in sample roles of a real Toastmasters meeting such as table topics and take on roles similar to a Toastmasters meeting like Timekeeper. This event is part of JCI Santa Clarita’s 2021 training series.
Tom Iland (pronounced like “island”) was diagnosed with autism at 13 years old. Since accepting his diagnosis, Tom has been recognized as an award-winning author and emerging thought leader. He left his career as a certified public accountant in 2015 to become a keynote speaker, certified human potential coach, and diversity, equity & inclusion consultant.
He is now the owner of Come To Life Coaching, which is based on the title of his bestselling book, “Come to Life! Your Guide to Self-Discovery.” His mission is to empower individuals on and off the autism spectrum to live the life of their choice. Tom currently lives in Santa Clarita, California, with his dog, Bridget, and recently received Junior Chamber International’s prestigious “Ten Outstanding Young Americans” (TOYA) Award!
The training event will be held on April 21 from 6:00-7:30 PM through Zoom.
Tickets are $5 for JCI members and $10 for non-members. The event is open to the public and anyone who wants to have some fun while learning great tips on public speaking.
To register for the online event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite website or app.
