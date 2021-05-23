Cars Under the Stars Car Show Hosted by WiSH Education Foundation

Cars Under the Stars, the 1st annual evening SCV car show, will take place Saturday, July 24th, 6-10pm, held on the rooftop of the Macy’s™ parking garage at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. This unique fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation (https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org/) and features numerous hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscle, and specialty cars spanning almost 90 years. Co-chaired by SCV locals and WiSH board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, the committee has worked hard to create a unique, family-friendly event that has so much more in store for attendees, including over a dozen local vendor booths, raffles, voting for your favorite car, and much more!

The unique rooftop event features a live cover band, The Walking Phoenix’s, playing a fun selection of music for all to enjoy, dance and sing along. There will be an assortment of food and snack options including Jersey Mike’s, Fiesta Taco Grill and more as well as the “Sidecar Bar” featuring a local microbrewery Telco Brewery (a beer and wine area for 21+).

If you want to show off your pride & joy, we would love to have you enter! Registration in advance for cars & trucks is $30 before July 17th and $40 after…space is limited; Your registration includes entrance for two people, a raffle ticket, and a swag bag. Trophies will be handed out for Judges choice, Peoples choice, and the WiSH Board favorite!

A huge thank you to our amazing Corporate Sponsors Mercedes Benz of Valencia and Boston Scientific, as well as event sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, Ask Amanda Consulting, RBC’s Garage Hot Rods, Damien White-Farmers Insurance, Loan Depot, 6 Degrees Consulting & Dawn Begley-ReMax Valencia.

Join us for a night of family & local fun, all are welcome. Entry tickets for the community are just $5 each, with kids 5 & under free! Cool event T-shirts will be available for sale too!

To register your car for the car show or to purchase tickets for Cars Under the Stars, visit and learn more online at https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cars-under-the-stars/ All net proceeds go directly towards benefitting students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

About WiSH::

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting the 22,000 students of the William S Hart Union School District, grades 7-12. WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding. The foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone. Other successful fundraising events benefitting WiSH include Cocktails on the Roof, Wine on the Roof, SCV Music Festival and many more.

Featured on the cover is Amy Daniels, Dawn Begley, Amanda Benson and Richard Cohn.

