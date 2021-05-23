Craig Martin’s “Home Of The Month”: 24522 Windsor Drive #C In Valencia

Located in the highly desirable “Stratford Collection” situated in the Valencia Summit community is this exquisite, FULLY REMODELED townhome! Upon entering, you will immediately notice how stunning this home truly is with its soaring ceilings, lots of natural light. Step into the living room that welcomes you with a beautiful designer chandelier, modern-electric fireplace and high-end wood-like tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Custom Chef’s kitchen features a huge center island with Cesarstone countertops, honey-comb tile backsplash, white soft-close cabinets, European hardware and fixtures, Bosch cook-top, D/W & refrigerator and electric double-oven. Energy efficient sliding glass door that leads into your private patio. Conveniently located downstairs is also a powder room, laundry area with custom California Closets cabinetry and direct access to the 2-car garage. Each bathroom features custom “floating” cabinets w/ European hardware and fixtures. Head upstairs where the master bedroom and secondary bedroom and work/loft space are split on opposite sides, giving the master bedroom a much more private feel. The master bedroom has high ceilings and a private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, or even just a space to relax and enjoy a good book. The master bath features a spacious closet with custom California Closet” built-ins, dual sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in shower. A few more of the upgrades that this home offers are: new double pane, energy efficient windows and sliders, new HVAC, radiant shield (installed in attic), recessed LED lighting throughout on Wi-Fi controlled dimmer switches, Bamboo flooring upstairs, NEST thermostat, RING video doorbell, app-controlled garage door. This gated community offers great amenities such as a pool and spa. The Summit master community offers plenty of amenities including a large pool, spa, recreation room, BBQ area and biking trails. Conveniently located close to the 5fwy, shopping, restaurants and top-rated schools. This home and community is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome home!

