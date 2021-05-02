Model Home Openings Coming To FivePoint Valencia: Notable Builders Offer Distinctive Designs

Santa Clarita Valley home shoppers are setting their sights on spring model home openings at the FivePoint Valencia planned community. Also coming soon is a welcome center, where shoppers will be able to gather information and speak with community representatives.

As new home designs take shape, learn more at www.valencia.com, and connect on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia. Register on the website for timely notification of purchase opportunities at this innovative community.

To be offered across a broad price range, Valencia’s striking new homes will provide versatile layouts, indoor/outdoor living space and desirable personalizing choices. Featured styles will include classic California, Italian and Spanish, and edgier, contemporary urban architecture.

Coming this spring are KB’s new homes of Clover. Learn more at www.kbhome.com or by calling 888-524-6637.

Lennar will also introduce new home collections to Valencia. Visit www.lennar.com or call 888-216-2494 for more details.

Toll Brothers will bring its luxury designs to Valencia with the Skylar collection. Call 844-700-8655 or visit www.tollbrothers.com

Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings. Expansive open spaces will hold parks; amenities for kids and adults; discovery points; trails for hiking and biking; and neighborhood electric vehicle paths. Some trails connect with LA County’s vast regional network.

The new community is served by the William S. Hart District for junior high and high schools, while elementary school children will be part of the Newhall School District or the Saugus School District.

Retail, dining and leisure choices are close to home and adjacency to the I-5 puts area work centers within easy reach. Convenient access to Metrolink, freeways and highways strengthens connectivity.

FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use, planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets—Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. www.fivepoint.com